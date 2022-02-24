Get fussy about the fizz: added salt in soluble tablets linked to increase risk of heart disease

Salt is added to many effervescent pills, as it helps tablets dissolve

‘Hidden’ salt in some types of paracetamol has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease and death in a large new study.

Thanks to safety messages, people are more conscious than ever about the levels of salt in their food – but they might be unaware of the levels of salt in some medicines that they take.

Salt is used in some soluble paracetamol, as it can encourage the process of the breakdown of the tablet in water.

Experts have said that some people can exceed their recommended daily salt limit through a full course of salt-containing paracetamol alone. Others called for front-of-pack warnings for paracetamol which contains high levels of salt.

Medics said patients should be prescribed drug formulations with an extremely low amount of salt or none at all.

Researchers set out to compare outcomes for people who take sodium-containing soluble or effervescent paracetamol, and those who take tablets with no salt in them.

The team used data from 790 UK GP surgeries which collectively look after 17 million patients.

They tracked people aged between 60 and 90 from 2000 and 2017 who had either been prescribed salt-containing paracetamol or non-salt-containing paracetamol – those in tablet, capsules or oral suspension forms.

The international team of researchers tracked 300,000 people, half had high blood pressure and half did not, for a year. The study, published in the European Heart Journal, found that the risk of cardiovascular disease was higher among those who took paracetamol with salt in it.

The researchers found the risk of heart attack, stroke or heart failure after one year for patients with high blood pressure taking sodium-containing paracetamol was 5.6pc, while it was 4.6pc among those taking non-sodium-containing paracetamol.

Among those who did not have high blood pressure, the risk of cardiovascular disease after a year was 4.4pc among those taking salt-containing paracetamol compared to 3.7pc for those taking paracetamol without salt. Risk of death during the follow-up period was also higher among those taking paracetamol with salt in it.

“Given that the pain relief effect of non-sodium-containing paracetamol is similar to that of sodium-containing paracetamol, clinicians may prescribe non-sodium-containing paracetamol to their patients to minimise the risk of cardiovascular disease and death," said lead author of the study, Professor Chao Zeng from Central South University in Changsha, China.

“People should pay attention not only to salt intake in their food, but also not overlook hidden salt intake from the medication in their cabinet.”

“Our results suggest re-visiting the safety profile of effervescent and soluble paracetamol.”

In a linked editorial, two experts from Australia’s George Institute for Global Health wrote: “The direct message from this study is clear – there are likely to be millions of people worldwide taking paracetamol on a daily basis in a ‘fast-acting’ effervescent or soluble formulation who are increasing their risks of cardiovascular disease and premature death.

“In the UK alone, in 2014 there were some 42 million paracetamol containing medicines prescribed, with a further 200 million packs sold over the counter. This equates to 6,300 tonnes of paracetamol sold each year in the UK.

“Fortunately, only a small proportion of paracetamol formulations contain sodium, but with ‘fast-acting’ and ‘fizzy’ medications increasing in popularity, the adverse effects of medication-related sodium intake look set to rise, rather than fall.

“There are also many more effervescent, dispersible, and soluble medications and vitamin pills that contain large quantities of hidden sodium.”

They added: “There is an immediate need for protection of consumers against these risks. The most plausible and effective strategy is likely to be the mandatory labelling of all medications containing significant quantities of sodium with a front-of-pack warning label.”

The researchers said elderly people and women were more likely to use drugs with salt in them.