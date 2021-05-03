‘Get back out there,’ Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan tells older people who are vaccinated

CHIEF medical officer Tony Holohan has urged older people to “get back out there” and restart the things they used to do once Covid-19 restrictions are eased next week.

However, he cautioned that unlocking the country “is not a signal that the pandemic is over”.

In an open letter to those people who have been vaccinated, Dr Holohan said: “You can now get back out there and restart many things you used to do, once restrictions ease from May 10.

“That might be visiting the seaside, a trip to a museum, a visit with a friend, or a trip to see your grandchildren at long last.

“It’s important that you look out for the public health advice that is relevant to you and to plan to do it safely – but it’s important to get on and do it.”

He said while people may be “anxious at the idea of reopening your social circle...you can have confidence in your vaccine, no matter which one you received”.

“Now is the time to move forward, to go outdoors and to see one another again.”

However, he cautioned: “This is not a signal that the ­pandemic is over.

“We have all come a long way and things will improve further but there remains a risk that too much social mixing, especially indoors, in houses and other settings will lead to a further surge of this disease.”

Dr Holohan said there were “some of us who were faced with more difficulties than others” during the pandemic, citing “those of you were have been bereaved by this disease and have experienced loss in a way that has been cruelly constrained by this disease and the restrictions it imposes on us. I would like to express my sincere condolences to each of you.”

The chief medical officer paid tribute to the medically vulnerable who have made “significant sacrifices” but who have “risen to this unprecedented challenge”.

“By protecting yourselves and staying at home, you also undoubtedly helped to suppress this disease which protected other people and saved many lives.”

The letter comes as one further death related to Covid-19 was reported yesterday as well as 402 new cases of the virus.

Donegal is still struggling to manage a rise in Covid-19 cases. Data from the National Health Emergency Team showed it has recorded the highest cases in the country, with an incidence rate of 293.4.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 is 127.3.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid announced that extra testing centres were being considered after a surge of cases in the county.

He said that while some parts of the county were below the national average, there were some areas of concern.

“Donegal is a very big county and like many counties has made really big sacrifices to get us where we are,” Mr Reid told RTÉ Radio One’s This Week programme.

A meeting took place on Saturday between Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Dr Holohan and local politicians to discuss the rise in cases in Donegal.

As well as the walk-in testing facility in Letterkenny, Mr Reid said further “walk-in sites” were being considered in Donegal.

He emphasised that testing was a “second line of defence – but public health measures are the first line of defence, not just in Donegal but all across the country”.

Meanwhile, Junior Minister Pippa Hackett said the introduction of local lockdowns may be needed to tackle community transmission.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week In Politics, the senator said efforts made in her native Co Offaly reversed the trend of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks when a walk-in centre was opened.

“It is Donegal this week. It could be another county or area in another few weeks. We have to ask people in the county there to keep up ­vigilance.”