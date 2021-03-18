Gardaí want ‘urgent clarity’ on vaccinations after non-frontline HSE staff given jab

Gardaí are calling on the government for “urgent clarity” on when they will be vaccinated after hearing that some non-frontline HSE staff received a Covid-19 jab.

The Irish Independent today revealed that staff at the HSE’s finance department in Offaly were vaccinated despite working in non-patient-facing roles.

The HSE confirmed that “a small number” of staff received vaccines after the reserve list was activated and there were vaccines left over.

General secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) Antoinette Cunningham said waking up to that news this morning was “frustrating” as gardaí still don’t know when they might receive a jab.

She said it was originally believed that gardaí would be in cohort six, but now think it’s cohort 10.

According to the provisional vaccine allocation groups, cohort six is for people aged 65-69, other healthcare workers, and key vaccination programme workers.

Cohort 10 is provisionally key workers in essential jobs who cannot avoid a high risk of exposure to Covid-19

The AGSI met with Justice Minister Helen McEntee today over the issue, however Ms Cunningham told Independent.ie that the organisation wasn’t given any further clarity, and is now calling on Taoiseach Michéal Martin to intervene.

"Despite repeated calls for clarity on when our members will be vaccinated, and an increasing number of public gatherings, gardaí are still, we believe, listed as a number 10 priority,” she said.

"We asked the Minister for Justice this morning for clarity on exactly where we are in the vaccination programme and when we can reasonably expect to receive vaccinations.

“Unfortunately, the Minister couldn’t give us that clarity today. We are looking through groups one to nine and what prompted our question today was the news story in the Irish Independent that non-frontline staff working in the HSE in finance had received a vaccination while frontline gardaí hadn’t.”

Ms Cunningham said the AGSI regards HSE staff working in non-patient-facing roles receiving the vaccine ahead of gardaí as “unfair”.

She added that her members need clarity on where exactly they are in the vaccination roll-out list so that they know whether they should be seeking to be moved up or not.

"It’s frustrating because we never asserted that we should be ahead of our vulnerable in the community or our frontline HSE staff; we supported their immediate vaccination considering the work they have done through the pandemic,” Ms Cunningham said.

However, she said that unlike these administrative staff, gardaí are in “an operational high-risk environment”

“The policing of Covid-19 is becoming more challenging for gardaí,” the ASGI general secretary added.

"It’s not less challenging - you can see the protests and general fatigue is setting in with the public as regards to adherence with the guidelines... all of this means that our jobs get more challenging.”

Ms Cunningham added that the incident raises the question of “governance and accountability of the vaccination programme.”

She said the Justice Minister was also asked today whether it was true prisoners were ahead of gardaí on the vaccination list, and that if this is the case the AGSI will be looking for a risk assessment to be carried out.

It appears prisoners could be included in the ninth provisional cohort, which is for people aged 18-64 years living or working in crowded accommodation where self-isolation and social distancing is difficult to maintain.

"We are not into pitching one group against each other but if prisoners who are in a controlled environment are to be vaccinated ahead of gardaí who are in an operational frontline environment then AGSI will be calling for a proper risk assessment to be carried out on that,” Ms Cunningham said.

"We are not saying they should or shouldn’t but we are saying there must be an updated risk assessment carried out now, not a risk assessment that was done four months ago.

"An up-to-date risk assessment carried out on the work that An Garda Síochána have to carry out on a daily basis to assess their placing on the vaccination list is appropriate for the job they are required to do.”





Online Editors