'Games being played' over release of CervicalCheck files

A grieving husband is furious at delays in the release of information relating to victims of the CervicalCheck scandal.

Stephen Teap, who lost his wife Irene nearly a year ago to cervical cancer, said that "games are being played".

The father-of-two said he received his wife's file from Cork University Hospital but other than the audit findings confirming his wife had incorrect smear test results, he has not obtained any further information. He said he did not know where the smear tests were carried out and was still waiting for a copy of her slides.

Problems have also been encountered by other women and families of the deceased. Asked what the reasons are for the delay, the HSE said that it has put in place a protocol "in order to ensure the timely release of all records and appropriate information".

A spokeswoman said: "We are continuing to treat all requests for access to records and information with the greatest priority in line with our agreed protocol." A Serious Incident Management Team was established in April.

Of the 209 women involved in developing cancer after getting incorrect smear test results, 18 have died. The HSE informed the Department of Health that while some cases pose individual challenges, "every effort is being made to ensure that women and their next of kin seeking their medical records are responded to and provided with their data in a timely manner".

However, the issue has been raised in questions to Health Minister Simon Harris.

The State Claims Agency said that it would work to "ensure expeditious resolution" of cases.

