Gabriel Scally invited back for CervicalCheck review – nearly a year after claims he was dropped

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally, whose scathing report on CervicalCheck found it was “doomed to fail”, has been invited back to carry out a final review of the screening programme’s progress - nearly a year after claims he was dropped from his monitoring role.

In February last year there was a heated row in the Dáil amid claims Dr Scally was removed from his position.

However, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced yesterday that Dr Scally has now been asked to carry out a final progress review of his report.

The minister claimed "just six of the 170 actions arising now remain to be completed and there are all in progress."

Dr Scally uncovered a litany of failings after he was asked to investigate the screening service following high-profile cases – including that of Vicky Phelan, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer three years after her smear test results of 2011 were incorrectly reported as clear of abnormalities.

An implementation plan was published in December 2018 on the Department of Health website.

The uncovering of the CervicalCheck scandal is due to the bravery of Vicky Phelan. Most of the 221 women in the CervicalCheck scandal who developed cancer, and relatives of the deceased, only discovered in 2018 that audits were conducted by the screening service showing they got incorrect smear test results. The failure to come clean on the audits came despite the HSE having a policy since 2013 of open disclosure when mistakes are made.