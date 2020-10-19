GAA warned it needs to up its game in spotting concussions

The vast majority of assessments of head injuries at GAA matches were eight minutes shorter than recommended, a new study has revealed.

The GAA needs to take action to improve the identification and management of head injuries, through strategies such as sideline video analysis, external concussion spotters, and concussion substitution rules, according to UCC researchers.

It pointed out that over the past decade, sport-related concussion (SRC) has become a major public health concern.

The discovery of severe acute and long-term effects of concussion on the brain have launched SRC into the spotlight in many major sporting leagues across the globe.

Scientists and league administrators in sports such as rugby, boxing, American football, Australian rules football and ice hockey have collaborated to address this problem; and new strategies and guidelines have been introduced to reduce the incidence and severity of concussion and ensure that cases are accurately diagnosed and optimally managed.

The GAA has shown commitment to player welfare through the publication of the Concussion Management Guidelines for the Gaelic Games in 2018. These guidelines recommend that all players suspected of concussion be removed from play pending a standardised medical assessment.

However, very little research exists on whether this is actually occurring on the pitch.

A recent study led by two medical students, Mario P Rotundo and Darek Sokol-Randell, at UCC, under the supervision of Professor Conor Deasy and others, used a video-analysis methodology previously applied to professional soccer to investigate the incidence and assessment of Potential Concussive Events (PCEs) during the 2018 and 2019 inter-county Gaelic football seasons.

Prof Deasy, who is a senior lecturer in UCC and consultant in emergency medicine at Cork University Hospital, said: “This research done using video analysis of Gaelic football games will focus attention on concussion and create a needed discussion around its identification and management to enhance player welfare.

“Just as faceguards on hurling helmets have reduced eye and other facial injuries, we now need to turn our attention more closely to head strikes and identifying players who may need more in-depth clinical assessment during games and appropriate management of their concussion in the weeks after.”

Two reviewers watched 111 matches on GAAGO.ie and identified all PCEs, defined as any event in which a player was unable to resume play in a meaningful capacity within five seconds of a direct and visible head contact.

Each event was analysed to determine whether an assessment occurred, the duration of that assessment, subsequent return-to-play decision, and visible signs of concussion.

Mr Rotundo, a student at UCC School of Medicine, said: “As a Canadian who grew up playing ice hockey, the skill, intensity and toughness of Gaelic football really resonates with me. Historically in many sports, the culture of injury is to ‘shake it off’ and get back out there because your teammates are depending on you.

“There’s a beauty in that, it’s about self-sacrifice and selflessness. But with concussion it’s different. There’s a dark side to it. It’s a severe injury that you can’t see on a player like a cut or a bruise. We used to call it ‘getting your bell rung’.

“It happened all the time, and the game went on. But now the science shows us what was really happening to our brains and how dangerous it can be. We need to start paying more attention to concussion, and that’s why we did this study.”

The current study found that although most players were assessed following a PCE, the vast majority, as many as 88.6pc, of assessments were under two minutes in duration. The standardised assessment recommended for use by the GAA and international bodies takes at least 10 minutes to perform.

In addition, players were rarely removed from play following a PCE, even when signs of concussion were present on video. This study suggests that assessment of PCEs in elite men’s Gaelic football may not always be in accordance with best practice, which may be placing players at risk.

The authors offer the controversial recommendation that the GAA take action to improve the identification and management of head injury, through strategies such as sideline video analysis, external concussion spotters, and concussion substitution rules.

The current study is the first of its kind in the Gaelic Games.

