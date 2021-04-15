Fully vaccinated people will be exempt from mandatory hotel quarantine as booking system set to reopen 

Moving on: People leave a Dublin hotel after completing their mandatory quarantine stay this week. Photo: Colin Keegan/ Collins

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced that fully vaccinated people will be exempt from mandatory hotel quarantine.

However, it is unclear exactly when this exemption will come into play, but that it will be “shortly”, according to a statement released by the Department of Health.

“The Government decision last week was for a rapid review to be conducted. I have now received advice from the Acting Chief Medical Officer, which I have accepted,” Minister Donnelly said in the statement.

“Legal regulations will now be required to exempt fully vaccinated people from Mandatory Hotel Quarantine and allow them complete home quarantine.

"These regulations will be drafted and signed in the coming days.”

The Health Minister also announced that the mandatory hotel quarantine booking portal will come back online from this Saturday, April 17.

On Wednesday, it was temporarily suspended as the government needed time to review capacity.

Minister Donnelly said hotels were encountering a “high level” of walk-ins of people who had not booked in advance of travelling to Ireland from designated countries and thus there wasn’t going to be enough rooms if capacity wasn’t increased.

He announced tonight that capacity will be increased and The Tifco Hotel Group, which is currently facilitating the mandatory quarantine system, is adding 305 rooms that will be ready to start taking booking from this Saturday.

This will bring capacity to 959 rooms which will increase to 1189 rooms by Friday, April 23, with a further increase to 1607 rooms by Monday April 26.

According to the Health Minister, 18 people so far in mandatory hotel quarantine have tested positive for Covid-19, with four of these involving “probable variants of concern.”

"I am very grateful to those that have entered mandatory quarantine and for playing their part to stop the spread of this disease,” he said.

"Mandatory hotel quarantine is a very important public health measure and ensures we continue to have the strongest border biosecurity measures in Europe.

“I would like to extend my particular thanks to the Tifco Hotel Group and their staff for stepping up capacity so quickly and for their commitment to ensuring the comfort and security of those required to enter mandatory hotel quarantine.

"The management of this system is a complex undertaking, involving logistics across a range of operational areas and Government sectors.

"I would like to thank all state actors involved in the operational delivery of this policy.”

Sixteen countries were added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list, however, there was a week gap between this announcement and implementation- meaning many Irish abroad scrambled home before it was made a legal requirement.

There are now 75 countries on the category two list including France, the United States, Italy and Turkey.

