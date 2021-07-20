Full list of Covid-19 walk-in test centres across the country as positivity rates hits 25pc in places

People are being encouraged to get tested if they believe they may have Covid-19 as positivity rates have risen across testing centres.
HSE Chief executive Paul Reid announced today that some Covid-19 swabbing sites now have up to 25pc positives on testing and many counties are at 10pc.
"The more widespread it is in the community, the more it can breakthrough to those vaccinated,” he added.
"For a few weeks, let's all take care, aim to see this off & reduce illness.”
The number of people that have tested positive for coronavirus has drastically increased over the past week with over 1,000 cases or close to 1,000 being reported daily over the past five days.
Several walk-in Covid test centres have been opened across the country to help the testing and tracing system.
Those wanting to be tested at a walk-in centre do not have to call their GP beforehand. They can arrive at the test centre any time it is open and just need to bring a photo ID and provide a mobile number.
Those who cannot get a test during the times the centre is open can book online for another time.
It comes as the HSE expect to introduce at-home antigen testing for close contacts next week, as they deployed 50,000 antigen tests to test centres under pressure.
Niamh O’Beirne, National Lead for Testing and Tracing with the HSE, told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show they plan to begin antigen testing when demand for PCR tests exceeds capacity.
On Monday staff at community swabbing sites saw 16,000 people come forward for PCR testing. Ms O’Beirne said the maximum capacity for these sites is between 20,000 and 22,000.
“It is likely that into early next week we will exceed the 20,000 mark in the community testing sites, and we begin to deploy antigen testing,” she said.
The breakdown of those being tested at centres is around 30pc walk ins, 30pc people who have self-referred online for a test, 20pc - 30pc close contacts, and the remainder being GP referrals and those who have recently returned from overseas travel.
“As the cases increase, the number of people we refer as close contacts also increases,” said Ms O’Beirne.
“The 20pc to 30pc per day that are referred as close contacts… when we pull that out of the testing numbers, we would drop the demand on the sites to enable us to be able to get to everybody very quickly,” she added.
Some 50,000 antigen tests have been delivered to testing sites around the country in anticipation of the surge beyond capacity.
Close contacts of confirmed cases will receive a text with a code, and they will be asked to collect an at home antigen testing kit from one of the testing sites.
The text will also include a link to information and a video on how to use the test and record results.
The testing kits will include five antigen tests in total: a test for day 0, day 5, day 7 and day 10, as well as a spare test.
The test will consist of a nasal swab, which is less invasive than the nasopharyngeal swab used in PCR tests.
Here’s a full list of all the current walk-in Covid-19 test centres in the country:
Carlow Test Centre,
St Dympna's Hospital,
Athy Road,
Co. Carlow
R93 Y2V0
Walk-in testing from 8:30am to 6:30pm, every day
Covid-19 Community Testing Centre
Castlesaunderson,
Belturbet,
Co. Cavan
H14 FP83
Walk-in testing from 10am to 6pm, every day
Block 1 Ballymalley Business Park,
Ennis,
Co. Clare
V95 Y981
Walk-in testing from 2pm to 6:30pm, every day
Randal Óg GAA Club,
Dunmanway,
Co. Cork
P47 CK70
Walk-in testing from 9am to 12pm Monday to Saturday
The Lee Covid Screening Centre,
Unit 7 to 10 North Link Business Park,
Old Mallow Road,
Cork
T23 KR96
Walk-in testing from 9am to 11am every day
St Conal’s Campus,
Kilmacrennan Road,
Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal
F92 FW6Y
Walk-in testing from 9:30am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 11am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday
Cleary Centre,
Ballybofey Road,
Drumlonagher,
Donegal
F94 EH30
Walk-in testing from 9:30am to 5pm Monday to Friday, except Wednesday when closes at 4pm.
The Carpark at Nailors Row,
behind Cockhill Health Centre,
Buncrana,
Co. Donegal
F93 PW65
Walk-in testing from 11am to 7pm until 25 July
TU Dublin, Croí (Block C),
Blanchardstown Campus,
Blanchardstown Road North,
Dublin
D15 YV78
Walk-in testing from 10am to 6pm, every day
Shrewsbury Road Community Test Centre,
Hall 8a Simmonscourt Pavillion,
Shrewsbury Road,
Dublin 4
Walk-in testing from 11am to 1pm, Monday to Sunday
Citywest Hotel Covid-19 Community Testing Centre,
Dublin 24
D24 KF8A
Walk-in testing from 11am to 5pm, every day
Croke Park Handball Alley COVID-19 Community Testing,
Sackville Avenue,
Dublin
D03 P6E5
Walk-in testing from 2:30pm to 6:30pm Monday to Friday
Fun Galaxy (formerly Bargaintown Building)
North Road,
Finglas,
Dublin 11,
D11 K6KP
Walk-in testing from 8:30am to 10:30am Monday to Friday
Galway Airport,
Carnmore,
Co. Galway
H91 VWX2
Walk-in testing from 10am to 7:30pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 5:30pm Saturday to Sunday
Galway City Centre Covid Test Centre,
Forster Street,
Galway
H91 N1FD
Walk-in testing from 10am to 5pm, every day
Ballymullen Barracks,
Tralee
V92 C996
Walk-in testing from 9am to 11am Monday to Saturday; 2pm to 3pm Sunday
Punchestown Race Course,
Punchestown,
Naas,
Co. Kildare
W91 VCX4
Walk-in testing from 11am to 5pm, every day
Covid-19 Community Test Centre,
Unit 24 Hebron Industrial Estate,
Kilkenny
R95 X895
Walk-in testing from 8:30am to 7pm, every day
St. Fintan’s Hospital,
Dublin Road,
Portlaoise,
Co Laois
R32 ED81
Walk-in testing from 9:30am to 4:30pm Monday to Saturday
North-West Business and Tech Park,
Carrick-on-Shannon,
Co. Leitrim
N41 D7P3
Walk-in testing from 10am to 12pm Monday to Friday
Old Wickes Building,
Ballysimon Road,
Limerick
V94 KN73
Walk-in testing from 7:45am to 1pm, every day
Unit 10a Mastertech Business Park,
Longford
N39 K535
Walk-in testing from 9:30am to 4:30pm Monday to Saturday
St Bridget's Campus,
Kells Road,
Ardee,
Co. Louth
A92 DRN0
Walk-in testing from 3pm to 4pm, every day
McHale Park,
Castlebar,
Co. Mayo
F23 FX34
Walk-in testing from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 10:30am Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday
Old Health Centre Covid 19 Test Centre,
Killegland,
Ashbourne,
Co. Meath
A84 C2H0
Walk-in testing from 9:30am to 10:30am and 3pm to 4pm, every day
Monaghan GAA Centre COVID-19 Community Testing Centre,
Cloghan,
Monaghan
A75 VE84
Walk-in testing from 9am to 5:30pm, every day
Clonminch,
Tullamore,
Co. Offaly
R35 W5Y8
Walk-in testing from 9:30am to 4:30pm, every day
Castlerea Fire Station,
Castlerea,
Co. Roscommon
F45 PX84
Walk-in testing from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm Saturday
HSE ATB Building Covid-19 Community Testing Centre,
Finisklin,
F91 YP76
Walk-in testing from 10am to 5pm, every day
North Tipperary
Former Castlebrand Factory,
Tyrone,
Nenagh,
Tipperary
E45 TY04
Walk-in testing from 11:30am to 7:45pm, every day
South Tipperary
Moyle Rovers GAA Covid-19 Community Test Centre,
Mick McCarthy Millennium Centre,
Fethard Road,
Clonmel,
Co. Tipperary
E91 PN29
Walk-in testing from 8:30am to 1pm and 2pm to 7pm, every day
Kilcohan Test Centre,
Kilcohan,
Waterford
X91 EY73
Walk-in testing from 8:30am to 1pm and 2pm to 7pm, every day
St Loman’s Hospital Campus,
Mullingar,
Co. Westmeath
N91 X36E
Walk-in testing from 9:30am to 4:30pm, every day
Former St Aloysuis College Site,
Deerpark Road,
Athlone,
N37 R8H3
Walk-in testing from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday 20 July and Friday 23 July
Wexford Covid-19 Test Centre,
Whitemills Industrial Estate,
Wexford
Y35 RX47
Walk-in testing from 8:30am to 6pm, every day
Killadreenan Community Testing Centre,
Co. Wicklow
(adjacent to Newcastle Hospital, Newtownmountkennedy, Co. Wicklow)
Walk-in testing from 10am to 12pm, every day