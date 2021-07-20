Full list of Covid-19 walk-in test centres across the country as positivity rates hits 25pc in places

People are being encouraged to get tested if they believe they may have Covid-19 as positivity rates have risen across testing centres.

HSE Chief executive Paul Reid announced today that some Covid-19 swabbing sites now have up to 25pc positives on testing and many counties are at 10pc.

"The more widespread it is in the community, the more it can breakthrough to those vaccinated,” he added.

"For a few weeks, let's all take care, aim to see this off & reduce illness.”

The number of people that have tested positive for coronavirus has drastically increased over the past week with over 1,000 cases or close to 1,000 being reported daily over the past five days.

Several walk-in Covid test centres have been opened across the country to help the testing and tracing system.

Those wanting to be tested at a walk-in centre do not have to call their GP beforehand. They can arrive at the test centre any time it is open and just need to bring a photo ID and provide a mobile number.

Those who cannot get a test during the times the centre is open can book online for another time.

It comes as the HSE expect to introduce at-home antigen testing for close contacts next week, as they deployed 50,000 antigen tests to test centres under pressure.

Niamh O’Beirne, National Lead for Testing and Tracing with the HSE, told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show they plan to begin antigen testing when demand for PCR tests exceeds capacity.

On Monday staff at community swabbing sites saw 16,000 people come forward for PCR testing. Ms O’Beirne said the maximum capacity for these sites is between 20,000 and 22,000.

“It is likely that into early next week we will exceed the 20,000 mark in the community testing sites, and we begin to deploy antigen testing,” she said.

The breakdown of those being tested at centres is around 30pc walk ins, 30pc people who have self-referred online for a test, 20pc - 30pc close contacts, and the remainder being GP referrals and those who have recently returned from overseas travel.

“As the cases increase, the number of people we refer as close contacts also increases,” said Ms O’Beirne.

“The 20pc to 30pc per day that are referred as close contacts… when we pull that out of the testing numbers, we would drop the demand on the sites to enable us to be able to get to everybody very quickly,” she added.

Some 50,000 antigen tests have been delivered to testing sites around the country in anticipation of the surge beyond capacity.

Close contacts of confirmed cases will receive a text with a code, and they will be asked to collect an at home antigen testing kit from one of the testing sites.

The text will also include a link to information and a video on how to use the test and record results.

The testing kits will include five antigen tests in total: a test for day 0, day 5, day 7 and day 10, as well as a spare test.

The test will consist of a nasal swab, which is less invasive than the nasopharyngeal swab used in PCR tests.

Here’s a full list of all the current walk-in Covid-19 test centres in the country:

Carlow

Carlow Test Centre,

St Dympna's Hospital,

Athy Road,

Co. Carlow

R93 Y2V0

Walk-in testing from 8:30am to 6:30pm, every day

Cavan

Covid-19 Community Testing Centre

Castlesaunderson,

Belturbet,

Co. Cavan

H14 FP83

Walk-in testing from 10am to 6pm, every day

Clare

Block 1 Ballymalley Business Park,

Ennis,

Co. Clare

V95 Y981

Walk-in testing from 2pm to 6:30pm, every day

Cork

Randal Óg GAA Club,

Dunmanway,

Co. Cork

P47 CK70

Walk-in testing from 9am to 12pm Monday to Saturday

The Lee Covid Screening Centre,

Unit 7 to 10 North Link Business Park,

Old Mallow Road,

Cork

T23 KR96

Walk-in testing from 9am to 11am every day

Donegal

St Conal’s Campus,

Kilmacrennan Road,

Letterkenny,

Co. Donegal

F92 FW6Y

Walk-in testing from 9:30am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 11am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday

Cleary Centre,

Ballybofey Road,

Drumlonagher,

Donegal

F94 EH30

Walk-in testing from 9:30am to 5pm Monday to Friday, except Wednesday when closes at 4pm.



The Carpark at Nailors Row,

behind Cockhill Health Centre,

Buncrana,

Co. Donegal

F93 PW65

Walk-in testing from 11am to 7pm until 25 July

Dublin

TU Dublin, Croí (Block C),

Blanchardstown Campus,

Blanchardstown Road North,

Dublin

D15 YV78

Walk-in testing from 10am to 6pm, every day

Shrewsbury Road Community Test Centre,

Hall 8a Simmonscourt Pavillion,

Shrewsbury Road,

Dublin 4

Walk-in testing from 11am to 1pm, Monday to Sunday

Citywest Hotel Covid-19 Community Testing Centre,

Dublin 24

D24 KF8A

Walk-in testing from 11am to 5pm, every day

Croke Park Handball Alley COVID-19 Community Testing,

Sackville Avenue,

Dublin

D03 P6E5

Walk-in testing from 2:30pm to 6:30pm Monday to Friday

Fun Galaxy (formerly Bargaintown Building)

North Road,

Finglas,

Dublin 11,

D11 K6KP

Walk-in testing from 8:30am to 10:30am Monday to Friday

Galway

Galway Airport,

Carnmore,

Co. Galway

H91 VWX2

Walk-in testing from 10am to 7:30pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 5:30pm Saturday to Sunday

Galway City Centre Covid Test Centre,

Forster Street,

Galway

H91 N1FD

Walk-in testing from 10am to 5pm, every day

Kerry

Ballymullen Barracks,

Tralee

V92 C996

Walk-in testing from 9am to 11am Monday to Saturday; 2pm to 3pm Sunday

Kildare

Punchestown Race Course,

Punchestown,

Naas,

Co. Kildare

W91 VCX4

Walk-in testing from 11am to 5pm, every day

Kilkenny

Covid-19 Community Test Centre,

Unit 24 Hebron Industrial Estate,

Kilkenny

R95 X895

Walk-in testing from 8:30am to 7pm, every day

Laois

St. Fintan’s Hospital,

Dublin Road,

Portlaoise,

Co Laois

R32 ED81

Walk-in testing from 9:30am to 4:30pm Monday to Saturday

Leitrim

North-West Business and Tech Park,

Carrick-on-Shannon,

Co. Leitrim

N41 D7P3

Walk-in testing from 10am to 12pm Monday to Friday

Limerick

Old Wickes Building,

Ballysimon Road,

Limerick

V94 KN73

Walk-in testing from 7:45am to 1pm, every day

Longford

Unit 10a Mastertech Business Park,

Longford

N39 K535

Walk-in testing from 9:30am to 4:30pm Monday to Saturday

Louth

St Bridget's Campus,

Kells Road,

Ardee,

Co. Louth

A92 DRN0

Walk-in testing from 3pm to 4pm, every day

Mayo

McHale Park,

Castlebar,

Co. Mayo

F23 FX34

Walk-in testing from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 10:30am Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday

Meath

Old Health Centre Covid 19 Test Centre,

Killegland,

Ashbourne,

Co. Meath

A84 C2H0

Walk-in testing from 9:30am to 10:30am and 3pm to 4pm, every day

Monaghan

Monaghan GAA Centre COVID-19 Community Testing Centre,

Cloghan,

Monaghan

A75 VE84

Walk-in testing from 9am to 5:30pm, every day

Offaly

Clonminch,

Tullamore,

Co. Offaly

R35 W5Y8

Walk-in testing from 9:30am to 4:30pm, every day

Roscommon

Castlerea Fire Station,

Castlerea,

Co. Roscommon

F45 PX84

Walk-in testing from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm Saturday

Sligo

HSE ATB Building Covid-19 Community Testing Centre,

Finisklin,

F91 YP76

Walk-in testing from 10am to 5pm, every day

Tipperary

North Tipperary

Former Castlebrand Factory,

Tyrone,

Nenagh,

Tipperary

E45 TY04

Walk-in testing from 11:30am to 7:45pm, every day

South Tipperary

Moyle Rovers GAA Covid-19 Community Test Centre,

Mick McCarthy Millennium Centre,

Fethard Road,

Clonmel,

Co. Tipperary

E91 PN29

Walk-in testing from 8:30am to 1pm and 2pm to 7pm, every day

Waterford

Kilcohan Test Centre,

Kilcohan,

Waterford

X91 EY73

Walk-in testing from 8:30am to 1pm and 2pm to 7pm, every day

Westmeath

St Loman’s Hospital Campus,

Mullingar,

Co. Westmeath

N91 X36E

Walk-in testing from 9:30am to 4:30pm, every day

Former St Aloysuis College Site,

Deerpark Road,

Athlone,

N37 R8H3

Walk-in testing from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday 20 July and Friday 23 July

Wexford

Wexford Covid-19 Test Centre,

Whitemills Industrial Estate,

Wexford

Y35 RX47

Walk-in testing from 8:30am to 6pm, every day

Wicklow

Killadreenan Community Testing Centre,

Co. Wicklow

(adjacent to Newcastle Hospital, Newtownmountkennedy, Co. Wicklow)

Walk-in testing from 10am to 12pm, every day