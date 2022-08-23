From inhalers to a vaccine in a pill, how the war on Covid is gathering pace

The battle to improve our defences against Covid-19 is gathering pace.

From possible inhaler therapies, which stop the virus taking root in the body, to vaccines targeting BA.4 and BA.5 infectious variants, there is growing optimism that more strides can be made in medicines to reduce its impact, including introducing some in the coming months.

Omicron specific booster

Bivalent Covid-19 jabs target the original Wuhan strain of the virus but also the BA.1 Omicron variant.

While the existing booster, currently offered free by the HSE, continues to provide very good protection against severe disease and death, the newer versions have shown a “superior breadth of immune response” in clinical trials.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it is evaluating their use in Europe with applications from Moderna and Pfizer for their separate jabs.

BA.4 and BA.5 Covid-19 vaccine

These are the strains of Omicron that are mainly circulating currently. Pfizer has developed a vaccine to target both.

The EMA has said it has a rolling review of this vaccine under way. It is expecting to receive a formal application for authorisation shortly which, it said, will be evaluated for potential approval in the autumn shortly after the BA.1 vaccines.

This moved a step closer yesterday when Pfizer and its partner BioNTech submitted an application to the FDA in the US asking for emergency use of this new generation vaccine for people aged 12 and older.

It is still unclear what levels of supply will be available initially so a mix of vaccines old and new are likely for some time.

Inhaler therapy

Further down the road is a potential new inhaler therapy which could alter genetic data in the lungs to stop the virus taking hold. The therapy, from Duke University in the United States, has so far been successfully tested on animals.

Nasal vaccines

Around 12 or more nasal vaccines are in development and four are at an advanced stage of trials with results due later this year.

A lot of hope has been pinned on these vaccines which are seen as working better than injected vaccines. They could be more effective by generating antibodies in the tissues in the nose and airways.

They could induce what is known as “mucosal immunity” which could make it less likely people will get sick or spread the disease.

Vaccine tablet

This small pill which is being tested by Vaxart would be swallowed. It’s objective is to generate the release of antibodies in the mouth and nose.

The results of its phase one trial were announced last month and showed a good immune response against all variants which lasted for at least six months.

A pill could have an advantage over a traditional vaccine in appealing to people who do not like needles while also being easy to transport and keep in storage.

It is unlikely to be submitted for approval for at least a year or more.