From difficulty reading to not recognising faces – eye expert warns on signs of leading cause of sight loss in over 50s

Middle-aged and older people should not allow fear of Covid-19 or concern about treatments prevent them checking possible symptoms for a leading cause of irreversible sight loss, Dublin eye surgeon Mark Cahill warned yesterday.

Mr Cahill said as more people in Ireland live longer the higher the number of cases of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are being diagnosed.

More than 100,000 people in Ireland are now living with AMD and it is the number one cause of sight loss for those aged over 50.

He said it can emerge in people in their 50s but the risks increase as people age and “everyone over 90 has some form of macular degeneration”.

“Distortion where someone is looking at a straight line but it becomes bendy is a symptom. Another is loss of central vision where someone has difficulty recognising faces or reading a book.”

Blurriness or dark spots in vision can go unrecognised in the early stages.

One study showed 7.2pc of people aged over 50 in the Republic have age-related macular degeneration. Its prevalence is highest among the over-75s at 13.2pc and affects 5pc of people in the 50-64 year old age group.

Mr Cahill is marking AMD awareness day today and said there are two types of the disease, dry and the more serious wet form.

“One in 10 who have dry macular degeneration get the wet form where the blood vessels grow under the centre of the retina.

“Wet macular macular degeneration can be treated with injections under the eye. They will stop it getting worse in nine out of 10 people. They improve the vision in seven in 10 people and make vision a lot better.”

He added: “We have patients who have been on the injections for 15 years.”

However, fear about the injections may be leading to some people not getting the treatment needed to save their sight on time.

“People may be concerned about having their pupils dilated during an eye exam but there is treatment now available,” said Mr Cahill who is spokesman for the Irish College of Ophthalmologists.

People with dry macular degeneration can take an eye supplement which comes from marigolds grown in Mexico.

He said during the worst of the pandemic some people were reluctant to come forward for tests and in some cases treatments, but clinics have adapted to create more space and minimal exposure.

“However, overall, people are very resilient and they know they need their injections.

”It is important people over 50 get their eyes checked regularly with an optometrist or eye doctor for AMD and other diseases like glaucoma,” he added.

Work is now under way to find out more about the causes of AMD and new insights have emerged through the EYE-D project led by researchers in Trinity College.

“Two things happen as you get older. Your inflammation changes - you don’t feel any different but some of the chemicals you make change over time. Also the retina has its own day and night cycle where it should open and close internally to help prepare for the next day. As you get older and have AMD this stops working properly,” Mr Cahill said.