Fresh blow to Government as another member of Sláintecare board steps down

An outspoken hospital consultant is the latest to resign from the council overseeing Sláintecare, the plan which aims to end the unfair two tier health system.

Prof Anthony O’Connor, a gastroenterologist in Tallaght Hospital Dublin, and a leading member of the Irish Medical Organisation, has stepped down from the implementation council.

It follows the recent shock resignation of the council’s chairman Prof Tom Keane.

The director of Sláintecare Laura Magahy also resigned.

Both expressed their frustration at the lack of pace in much needed reforms.

The remaining members of the council – charged with overseeing the implementation of Sláintecare - are due to end their term of office next month but have asked to stay on.

However, Dr O’Connor’s resignation as a member of that council is now another setback.

The council met with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly recently and criticised the apparent lack of urgency they felt around reform.

Earlier this week they met with HSE chief Paul Reid and the Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt.

Dr O’Connor declined to comment on his reasons for stepping down from the council when contacted by independent.ie.

Key areas of concern are the lack of progress on the break up of the HSE into six regional authorities which are aimed at leading to more local decision-making and accountability.

Other areas of concern are around hospital waiting lists.

Yet another task force is now proposed to deal with waiting lists but this has demoralised doctors who say recommendations from multiple previous reviews have not been implemented and it is yet another stalling tactic.

It will be overseen by Mr Watt whose department is itself targeted for an overhaul.

Around 900,000 people are now on some form of waiting list.