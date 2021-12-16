Freeing up GPs for booster jabs has a knock-on effect for patient care

Freeing up the GPs to take on much of the workload in the accelerated Covid-19 booster vaccine drive will put jabs in the arms of many more of the population sooner.

They have been brought more into the front line of the booster ramp-up in the battle against Omicron.

It will also mean a shift in workload for GPs in particular, which patients will need to manage up until the middle of January. Based on their assessment of their patients, GPs will put on hold non-urgent work such as routine check-ups and some blood tests as part of chronic disease management for conditions such as diabetes.

“People may have had a sore knee for a few weeks and want it looked at,” said Dr Denis McCauley, GP spokesman for the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).

However, he said patients who for instance were very depressed, had unexplained bleeding, were coughing up blood, or may be worried about a lump, would still be seen urgently.

Some patients will be expected to attend out-of-hours GPs or hospital emergency departments instead.

The vaccination clinics will vary from doctor to doctor and the people they are boosting will be their own patients.

Dr McCauley pointed out they might devote two days a week, or have a practice nurse and doctor every day on a rolling schedule. Others might do the vaccinations in the afternoon.

Depending on their system, patients will either be contacted with an appointment over the phone or invited to register.

However, GPs fear they will be faced with “no-shows”, and Dr McCauley appealed to people to turn up if called for an appointment.

They will have a lot of discretion and are likely to avail of opportunistic vaccinations if an eligible patient is consulting them about a non-Covid illness.

They will be able to work down the age groups among their own patients, starting with the oldest. Pregnant women are also a priority. But GPs have permission to give a booster to anyone over 16.

During the first vaccine roll-out, there were times where younger patients were seen before older patients, in order not to waste a precious slot.

The aim is to increase to 300,000 a week the number of booster vaccines administered.

There will be no vaccination clinics on Christmas Day or St Stephen’s Day.

Dr McCauley said the GPs would be involved in the booster blitz until around January 17. He said it was a call to arms.

People aged 16 to 29 who got a single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be given a booster at the same time as the 30-39 age group. There is no shortage of supply, and GPs and pharmacists will today be able to order what they think they need for the next four weeks.

Darragh O’Loughlin of the Irish Pharmacy Union said work was under way to increase the number of participating pharmacists.

This week 550 were involved, up from 470 last week.

It was announced yesterday that the 15-minute wait for patients after vaccination has been removed, which should allow higher numbers to be jabbed in a session.