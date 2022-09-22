Free screening programmes have increased survival rates for breast, cervical and bowel cancer, new report shows

A quarter of female breast cancer cases between 2017 an 2019 had the disease detected as a result of the BreastCheck national screening programme

Survival rates for women and men in age groups who are eligible for free screening of breast, cervical and bowel cancer have improved more significantly than in the general population, a new report reveals today.

Almost a third of women with cervical cancer and a quarter of female breast cancer cases during 2017 to 2019 had the disease detected as a result of the national screening programmes CervicalCheck or BreastCheck, the report states. A smaller proportion of colorectal cancers (6pc) were detected through BowelScreen.

Screen-detected cancers were on average picked up earlier and while death rates for all three cancers generally have fallen significantly across the population, the reduction in age groups targeted for screening has been more substantial.

The report from the National Cancer Registry covering 1994 to 2019 is the first to examine the potential impact of the three population-based screening programmes which started at different times since 2000.

It found survival is higher and has improved more markedly in the in the age groups eligible for the free screening for all three cancers.

But improvements have also been seen in younger and older age groups, who do not qualify for the screening in both breast and colorectal cancer. They began before the rollout of the national screening programmes.

There have been decreases in death rates in all three cancers generally but most of these trends started prior to the introduction of screening programmes.

This also reflects general improvements in cancer care and treatment, and cannot be solely considered a consequence of screening. Decreases of similar magnitude are seen in some non-screening age groups, the report states.

However, overall there have been positive changes in the epidemiology of all three of the cancers and there is evidence for additional benefits of screening.

The five-year survival for breast cancer has increased from 72pc in cases diagnosed 1994 to 1998 to 88pc between 2014 and 2018. This was seen in all age groups with the greatest in those eligible for screening.

For women with cervical cancer, the five-year survival rose from 57pc between 1994-1998 to 65pc in 2014-2018. Among the screening group it rose from 66pc to 79pc.

No significant rise in survival was seen in women in the post-screening group.

Overall, the rates of cervical cancer have shown a decreasing trend of 2.8pc per year since 2009 following the introduction of screening, reversing the previous trend of a significant increase from 1999 to 2009.

The proportion of cases diagnosed with early-stage cancers is much higher in women in the screening age group (88pc) than in the non-screening group (52pc)

The five-year survival for bowel cancer went up from 50pc in 1994-1999 to 66pc in 2014-2018. The largest increase has occurred in those in the screening age groups – an increase of 20pc.

However, the rates of this cancer in men have shown a significant downward trend of 2.5pc per year following the introduction of screening, with a smaller but still decreasing trend in women since 1994.

National Screening Service CEO Fiona Murphy said it is now clear that screening programmes are having a positive impact on improved rates of survival.