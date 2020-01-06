Free GP care for under-13s criticised as 'election ploy' by doctors

Doctors have dismissed Government approval of free GP care for all children aged under 13 as an election gambit, as the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said no agreement had been made with it.

The Government announced yesterday Health Minister Simon Harris had received approval to extend free GP care to all children under 13, beginning with those aged six and seven in 2020.

However, the IMO said the basis on which free GP care will be introduced for under-13s has not been agreed between it and the Government.

It said there were "serious question marks" about the viability of any such policy given the "intense pressure already faced by GPs".

