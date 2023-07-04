Free GP care for children aged six and seven to get the go-ahead this month

Funds also freed up for extra staff as appointments set to rise substantially

More than 78,000 children aged six and seven are to be give free GP care in the coming weeks, the Irish Independent has learned.

Meanwhile, another 400,000 people will qualify through an easier means test. However, due to the pressures on GPs, this will be phased in over the coming months.

It will mean a saving of up to €70 a visit, although patients will still have to pay for medication.

The conclusion of talks with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) in recent days has paved the way for the long-delayed roll-out of the additional GP visit cards.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is expected to announce the move today following the finalisation of lengthy discussions with the IMO, which will see substantial extra supports for practices.

Agreement was also reached on extending free GP care to around 430,000 other people who will qualify through relaxed means.

The roll-out will have to be done on a phased basis, beginning with the six and seven-year-olds.

The additional GP visit cards, based on means tests, will be done on a staged basis, beginning with those on the lowest income.

When the extension is complete, around 500,000 more people will have free GP care.

The extension of free GP care to children aged six and seven was announced in Budget 2023 but has been held up due to objections from GPs, many of whom have had to close their lists to new patients.

GPs have described how the rise in population and the increasing levels of chronic illness are contributing to surgeries being overwhelmed.

They said they could not cope with an influx of up to half a million patients becoming eligible for free visits as consultations would inevitably increase.

When the full extension is complete, over half the population will have access to free GP care through a medical card or GP visit card.

The agreement with the IMO will see GPs receive significant financial supports to recruit additional staff to help meet the additional demand.

Eligibility will be extended to people who earn the median household income of €46,000 or less. It will be adjusted for people living alone and for those with children.

Mr Donnelly has previously said around 2.1 million men, women and children have either a medical card or GP card.

“We have three groups of people accessing GP care. We have those with medical cards and GP cards for whom the State funds their access,” he said.

“We have people who pay the private fees of GPs and can afford to do so. We then have a third group of people who do not qualify for GP cards and who very much cannot afford the fee, be it €50, €60 or €70, to visit their GP.

“We know that there are people who need to see a GP, or whose child needs to see a GP, and they are putting off that visit. That is something that no GP I have spoken to wants either.”

He said it was necessary to do a short round of intensive engagements with the IMO.

“I have put a very substantial amount on the table in respect of permanent recurrent funding to support general practice,” he added.

“[This is] so that we can expand capacity in general practice at the same time as we increase demand through State-funded access.”