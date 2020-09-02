Free GP care for children aged between six and eight delayed to 2021

Free GP care for all children aged between six and eight will not be introduced until at least next year as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly came under pressure from the Tánaiste over the delay yesterday.

Leo Varadkar raised the issue at the weekly Cabinet meeting on foot of a report in the Sunday Independent about the delay in rolling out free GP care to children under eight, which had been due to go ahead this month.

The report said Government plans to introduce the programme had been delayed indefinitely as talks with the Irish Medical Organisation had yet to begin.

According to Cabinet sources, Mr Varadkar told ministers he was disappointed to read about the delay, noting it was the Government position to expand access to older children and this had already been legislated for.

Mr Donnelly sought to assure Mr Varadkar it remained his intention to press ahead with the plans, but noted the ongoing uncertainty and pressures on the health system brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

One source said Mr Donnelly told the meeting he was seeking the money as part of the estimates process, which prompted the Tánaiste to point out that the money had already been secured. A second source said there was no major disagreement over the issue.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told ministers it was the Government's intention to press ahead with expanding free GP care.

However, the ongoing pandemic situation means it will now be next year before the free GP care scheme is widened to more children.

The Tánaiste told the Irish Independent last night: "The extension of free GP care to all six and seven-year-olds was due to happen in the second half of this year. The necessary enabling legislation was passed by the Oireachtas a few months ago.

"It is fully understood that the project is delayed as a consultation on fees with the Irish Medical Organisation has yet to commence due to the pressure on general practice and on the Department of Health in dealing with the pandemic itself.

"It remains Government policy, it's in the Programme for Government and is now provided for by the Oireachtas.

"It is the Government's intention to introduce it next year."

Mr Donnelly's spokesperson said last night that the expansion of free GP care remains a priority and the minister intends to introduce it next year.

