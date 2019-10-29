Free contraception scheme could cost €100m - and might not work

A free contraception scheme would cost the taxpayer between €80m and €100m - and may not be the most effective way of reducing crisis pregnancy - a new report warns today.

The report of a working group, set up earlier this year by Health Minister Simon Harris in the wake of the liberalisation of abortion laws, said the notion there is a "sizeable" affordability challenge across the population in terms of accessing contraception remains unproven.

Mr Harris has said he would like to introduce a free contraception scheme in 2021, following calls by women's rights groups and the Joint Committee on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.

Today's report suggests the costs to the State of introducing a free contraception scheme are significant, indicatively in the region of €80m-€100m, and "there is a considerable risk that simply making contraception free to the end-user will only displace private expenditure without necessarily changing behaviour or yielding the level of desired health benefits.

"It is questionable as to whether a State-funded contraception scheme represents the optimal use of funds."

It is one of three possible options in the report. The other two involve extending free availability to long acting reversible contraceptives (LARC) or confining the free service to younger age groups.

The findings show "it is clear that barriers to accessing contraception do exist for some people, with the most prevalent obstacles identified as lack of local access, cost, embarrassment, inconvenience and lack of knowledge.

"At the same time, it is evident that contraception use in Ireland is high and stable and difficulty accessing contraception is only a challenge at the margins in overall population terms."

The report acknowledges the cost of LARC, regarded as very reliable and easy to use, can be €250 to €350. Other forms of this contraception cost around €70. LARC is free to medical card holders but private patients must pay, although the cost of the visit is covered for those with the GP visit card.

Young adults aged between 18 and 25 are the main "at-risk" group for a crisis pregnancy.

Almost half of women who reported experiencing a crisis pregnancy said they were not using contraception at the time.

The working group report puts forward three possible options, the first of which could see the introduction of a universal, State-funded contraception scheme.

The second option would be more limited and involve allowing women to access long-acting reversible contraception for free.

It would cover the consultation and insertion costs associated with LARC and would be in the region of €30m-€40m a year, depending on uptake rates.

"Such a scheme could be justified as the evidence indicates that LARCs are the most effective form of contraception," the report says.

The third option is for a State-funded contraception scheme targeting particular cohorts of the population, with an initial focus on younger women, for example, those aged 17-24 and could possibly cost between €18m and €22m.

Any of these options, if undertaken, should be supported by a range of complementary initiatives as a narrow focus on cost and affordability is highly unlikely to deliver the intended outcomes in terms of a reduction in crisis pregnancy, the report said.

These would include an expansion of the National Condom Distribution Service and measures to improve accessibility by enabling oral contraceptives to be available on a 12-month prescription basis with pharmacist consultation at six-month renewal.

Moreover, there must be a focus on improved health education and information to address the related issues of lack of information, misinformation and embarrassment, the report said.

