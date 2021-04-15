Four new walk-in Covid-19 test centres to open in Dublin and Tipperary

Four further walk-in Covid-19 tests centres are to be opened up in Dublin and Tipperary, the HSE has announced today.

Three of the centres are to be based in Dublin in Coolock, the Liberties and Tallaght, while the fourth one will be in Cahir, County Tipperary.

Appointments are not required to access the centres, and all of them will be opening this week. Tomorrow the one in Coolock opens, while the Chair and Liberties centres will open on Saturday and the Tallaght centre finally opening on Sunday.

Read More

Commenting on the announcement, the HSE’s National Lead of Test and Trace Niamh O’Beirne said: “Over the last four weeks, with the support of the National Ambulance Service and HSE Community Health teams on the ground, we have set up walk-in testing clinics in a number of sites across the country.”

“Increasing the number of people we test will help us better understand the nature of the transmission of the Covid-19 virus and helps support the strategic approach to identify any variants of concern within our communities.”

These centres are in addition to walk-in test centres which opened yesterday in Mullingar, County Westmeath, and Dunmanway, County Cork. The existing test centres in Crumlin, Ballyfermot and Waterford city will remain open until 7pm tomorrow evening.

As of Wednesday evening, over 30,000 people have availed of Covid-19 testing in these walk-in centres. The positivity rate to date is 2.78pc, which equates to 840 people testing positive for Covid-19 as a result of getting a test in one of these walk-in centre.

In a statement, the HSE said that: “These positive cases would not have been identified without this targeted asymptomatic testing and getting tested has enabled those who are Covid19 positive to take the necessary actions to protect those around them.”

Members of the public are encouraged to get a test if they are are aged 16 years and over, don’t have symptoms of Covid-19 but would like to be tested, and have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months.

It’s only one test per person, a photo ID and mobile phone number must also be provided.

Social distancing measures will apply as people arrive for testing. The HSE encourages people to come back at another time or day if the waiting times are too long upon their arrival.

Read More

Irish Independent