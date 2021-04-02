Four new pop-up Covid test centres open nationwide

Four new Covid-19 testing sites have opened today across the country for people who don’t have symptoms.

This brings the number of current pop-up temporary testing hubs to seven. The centres hope to find people with asymptomatic infections in order to help curb the transmission of the coronavirus.

The four new hubs are at Naas racecourse, Co Kildare, Crumlin GAA Clubhouse, Co Dublin, Athlone Regional Sports Centre, Co Westmeath and the Town Hall and Library car park in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

The three other centres opened on Wednesday in Finglas and Balbriggan, Co Dublin, and in Navan, Co Meath.

The pop-up hubs will operate for seven days in the Dublin locations and for five in all the others, except for the centre in Ballinasloe that will only be running for three days.

The tests are free for anyone over the age of 16 and anyone living within 5km of a centre is being encouraged to attend.

As of the latest Covid-19 figures, Co Offaly remains the county with the highest infection rate in the country. It is followed by Donegal and then Dublin.

In Tullamore, the 14-day incidence rate stands at 823 per 100,000 population. However, as it has a walk-in test centre for people without symptoms more people are being tested for Covid-19 than in other parts of the country.

Dr Una Fallon, Director of Public Health with the HSE in the Midlands, said there are a few reasons why Offaly has the highest incidence of infection.

"So the day-ten testing of close contacts, on foot of two big outbreaks, is driving the numbers (in Offaly) this week," she said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

"On top of that, we've had the walk-in test centre where we've done approximately 300 tests per day. This has basically doubled the amount of testing in County Offaly.

"We've tested about 5pc of our population in one week, which is enormous. So we are picking up cases that we otherwise wouldn't have detected by that enhanced ascertainment of new cases.”

