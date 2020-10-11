Four Dublin hospitals the most overwhelmed in the country in terms of ICU beds, says HSE CEO Paul Reid

Four Dublin hospitals - Tallaght, The Mater, Connolly and St James’ - are the most overwhelmed in the country in terms of ICU beds, HSE CEO Paul Reid has said.

However, as Covid cases begin to reduce in Dublin, these hospitals are facing fewer challenges and Mr Reid claims that the system as a whole in Ireland is not currently overwhelmed.

“The four Dublin hospitals- Tallaght, The Mater, Connolly and James’ [are facing the most challenges],” Mr Reid said on RTÉ One’s This Week.

Read More

“Certainly Tallaght was the one over the weekend up until Friday that was the most challenged. Thankfully we are seeing the cases beginning to reduce in Dublin,” he added.

The CEO of the HSE said that at the moment hospitals are coping, and he is hearing this from healthcare staff themselves.

“I take a lot of my lead from our consultants. Right now and up to this morning they say to me that yes it’s challenging but they are coping.

“The system has not been overwhelmed just now. But, this could change very quickly.”

Mr Reid and the HSE have received much criticism for not recruiting more healthcare staff, but he said that “these things do take time to build up.”

On Saturday, Mr Reid announced that what the HSE has put in place in regards to beds is a “first phase” and that by January there should be an extra 1450 beds, however, he didn’t explain how these would be staffed.

Calling out Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and HSE CEO Paul Reid, Prof Alan Irvine of the Irish Hospitals Consultants Association said: “Announcing more beds without details on how these beds are to be staffed is disjointed.”

“It’s not as simple as calling Mattress Mick,” says IHCA Secretary-General Martin Varley explaining that beds and infrastructure are not enough without an increased healthcare staff force.

Read More

Online Editors