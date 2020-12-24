Forty junior doctors self-isolate after hospital outbreak

Up to 40 junior doctors at University Hospital Galway are self-isolating amid a major Covid-19 outbreak at the hospital.

Multiple senior medical sources have confirmed that scores of staff have tested positive, while others who are close contacts have been ordered to self-isolate.

There is growing anger and concern among doctors over the current crisis, which will see many doctors spend Christmas alone in rented accommodation.

Meanwhile, a new Emergency Department, which was due to begin operation in November to facilitate the flow of patients through the hospital, has been held until after January.

One doctor said conditions were a huge challenge.

“The only protection we have the majority of the time from each other is a mask.

“There are hugely overcrowded areas in the hospital on a daily basis because the flow of patients isn’t being facilitated.”

The Saolta Group, which includes Galway University Hospital, said it does not comment on the specific details relating to individual outbreaks.

It confirmed that over the past number of months, the hospital, like others, has managed a number of outbreaks of Covid-19. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases.

A statement said: “In the event of an outbreak, an Outbreak Control Team is established and all the necessary measures are taken. When a case of Covid-19 is identified in a hospital setting, the hospital follows the national public health and occupational health advice in relating to managing staff who may be close contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19 or who may be symptomatic.”

It added that assessment and testing is arranged for symptomatic staff who are known Covid-19 close or casual contacts, or have been identified as essential to critical services by their manager.

“Since the outset of the pandemic, GUH has put measures in place to make the hospital and clinics safe for patients and staff. This includes separate entrances and waiting areas to manage patients attending the hospital for non-Covid-19 appointments while also managing patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19, the appropriate use of PPE by staff and restricting visiting.

“All adult patients are screened for Covid-19 when they are admitted, even those who show no symptoms. The protection of public health for both patients and staff is of the utmost importance and every effort is taken to reduce the risk of spread of Covid-19.”

Irish Independent