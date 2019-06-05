Dr Rhona Mahony, former master of the National Maternity Hospital, has been appointed to the new board of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG) which oversees the public and private hospitals.

Former NMH master Dr Rhona Mahony appointed to new board of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group

The National Maternity Hospital is due to move to the St Vincent’s Hospital campus with the construction of a new €300m building.

It was announced more than five years ago but has been beset by delays.

Health Minister Simon Harris approved the contract for the first phase development — a pharmacy and carpark — in December.

Following the long running row over how it would be run he said he was "fully confident" the new hospital will be free from the religious influence.

Two years ago the Sisters of Charity announced they were ending their involvement with St Vincent’s Hospital after 183 years.

The new board members of St Vincent’s Healthccare are: Deirdre Burns, Ann Hargaden, Dr. Rhona Mahony and Imelda Reynolds.

They will join the other current board members: Dr David Brophy, John Compton, Gerard Flood, Myles Lee, Sharen McCabe and James Menton.

