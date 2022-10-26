Former HSE boss Paul Reid to work with global consultancy firm EY

Former HSE chief executive Paul Reid will work with consulting firm EY next year after leaving the top job in the health service last month.

A spokesperson for EY Ireland told Independent.ie Mr Reid “may be involved in advisory work with some EY clients next year. Details on which clients or what projects are not yet confirmed.”

The global company, previously known as Ernst and Young which rebranded in 2013, provides “consulting, assurance, tax and transaction services that help solve our client's toughest challenges and build a better working world for all”.

Mr Reid’s move from the public to the private sector was first reported by The Currency current affairs website.

The development comes after Mr Reid (58) defended his decision to leave his post on September 30 after three years on the job as the health service heads into what is expected will be another difficult winter with Covid-19 and the seasonal flu.

He said last month he had no plans to retire but had nothing else “in the pipeline” at the time, other than wanting to spend more time with his family and his young granddaughter in Texas.

Mr Reid announced in June he would be leaving his €420,000-a-year-job to spend more time with his family after the relentless toll of managing the health service during Covid-19 and the cyber attack on the HSE.

He told staff he could not have operated at such a high level of pressure without the support of his wife Margaret and family.

“They have made many sacrifices along the way to support me,” he said.

“I now want to give back some quality time and enjoy some space with our young granddaughter.”

His departure comes after the retirement of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and the departure of deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn, as well as the highly regarded Anne O’Connor, HSE chief operations officer.

Mr Reid is a former senior civil servant and former head of Fingal County Council.

He was appointed as CEO of the HSE in 2019 after months of efforts to fill the post left vacant by Tony O’Brien, who stepped down following the Cervical Check scandal.

A search is currently underway for Mr Reid’s replacement at an annual salary of €370,549.

It’s understood that Mr Reid is currently on holiday in Texas.