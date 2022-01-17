| 0.6°C Dublin

‘For the good of our kids’ – Family consider leaving the country due to three-year waiting list for autism treatment

Mum of three says her family may move to Italy where services are cheaper and quicker to access, she says

Even when Jaqueline Ercolani went private she still faced a wait of up to six months for treatment for twins Leonardo and Victoria (3) Expand

Amy Molloy

A mother of twins diagnosed with autism says her family is planning to leave Ireland “for the good of my kids” after the HSE advised they would be waiting nearly three years for early intervention treatment.

Jaqueline Ercolani, who lives in Castleknock, Dublin, has been forced to use her savings to pay for private healthcare for her three-year-old twins Leonardo and Victoria.

