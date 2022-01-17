‘For the good of our kids’ – Family consider leaving the country due to three-year waiting list for autism treatment

A mother of twins diagnosed with autism says her family is planning to leave Ireland “for the good of my kids” after the HSE advised they would be waiting nearly three years for early intervention treatment.

Jaqueline Ercolani, who lives in Castleknock, Dublin, has been forced to use her savings to pay for private healthcare for her three-year-old twins Leonardo and Victoria.

Despite going private, she was still met with waiting lists of up to six months. She feared the lack of available therapies could have long-lasting implications for her children and travelled to her native Brazil last month, where she was immediately able to access similar services on a daily basis at a much lower cost.

Ms Ercolani received a letter from the HSE in December 2020 informing her that her children had been accepted onto the waiting list for early-intervention treatment, which at the time was between 28 and 30-months long.

“This is likely to change due to the Covid-19 emergency and its impact on our service resources,” the letter added.

Over a year later, she still has no indication when her children will be able to receive the therapies they so desperately need.

Research shows an early autism diagnosis and interventions can have major long-term positive effects on symptoms, giving children a chance of developing to their full potential.

“I’m paying privately and travelled to Brazil alone with my children because I am desperate.” Ms Ercolani told the Irish Independent.

“We have been living in Ireland for 10 years and have three Irish kids. We were attracted to come here to establish a family and job opportunities, but we weren’t aware of the poor health service until we became parents to kids with additional needs.

“For me it is frustrating. I pay taxes, there is a population of five million and yet I’m told my kids can’t get treatment for three years. What is going on?”

She said her experience of the health services was “completely different” when Victoria was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

“I was embraced, they said ‘don’t worry as there is a team going to help you to go through that’.

"Everything went OK; she had an operation and I got big support, but with autism it has not been the same.”

Their GP referred the twins to the HSE’s early intervention team who contacted Ms Ercolani in December 2020 to say it would be 2023 before the children would have access to early interventions.

She subsequently sought private treatment, but had to wait six months, and paid €1,500 to get an official diagnosis for Leonardo.

In Italy, where her husband Luca is from, she paid just €200 to avail of similar treatment for Victoria.

“Why in Ireland is everything so expensive,” she asked. "Why is there a lack of occupational and speech therapists available?

“I am considering leaving with all my family to move to Italy. I need to leave as I will not be negligent as a mother. We have built a life in Ireland and bought a house, but I think we may need to leave.

“You might be attracted to come here and work in places like Facebook or Google but your son or daughter will have to wait three years for treatment,” she said.

A HSE spokesperson said the implementation of the Progressing Disability Services for Children and Young People programme means services are now based on the needs of the child rather than their diagnosis.

“Covid-19 continues to place significant challenges on Children’s Disability Network Teams services. As children with disabilities are at greater risk of developing Covid-19, many parents continue to prefer online or on phone supports at this time.”