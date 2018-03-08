A brand of food supplement used to gain muscle or burn fat, made by Falcon Labs, has been recalled due to the serious risk posed to health.

Food supplements used to gain muscle recalled due to 'serious health risk'

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said the recall of the brand of supplements, sold in gyms, was ordered after tests found the supplements contained illegal steroids and stimulants that pose a serious health risk to consumers.

Also the location of the production site cannot be determined and traceability of the products is unknown, the watchdog said. "The FSAI is advising consumers not to purchase or consume any Falcon Labs products as they are unfit for human consumption," the report reads.

It is also instructing distributors, retailers and online sellers to remove these products from sale. The Health Service Executive’s environmental health officers (EHOs), working on behalf of the FSAI, will be inspecting businesses to ensure that any Falcon Labs products found are seized, removed and detained.

It said its officers took possession of Falcon labs products from a range of food supplements and sports nutrition shops, gyms and online suppliers across the country. The products were sent to the State Laboratory for official testing for a range of illegal steroids and stimulants. The results show that 1,3-Dimethylamylamine (1,3-DMAA) (also known as methylhexaneamine MHA), was detected in Falcon Labs OXYBURNPRO and SUPERCLEN products.

Methasterone was detected in Falcon Labs SUPERDRIVE. 1,3-DMAA was not declared as an ingredient on any of the products and Methasterone was misspelt on the label of the product in which it was detected.

Nonetheless, neither substance is permitted in food.

The FSAI warns that 1,3-DMAA is a stimulant that can cause acute temporary increase in blood pressure, which may lead to shortness of breath, tightening of the chest and the risk of heart attack or cerebral haemorrhage. 1,3-DMAA was previously authorised as a nasal decongestant, but later withdrawn.

Methasterone is anabolic-androgenic steroid which has been associated with a number of cases of liver injury. It has never been authorised as a medicine, but has been found previously on the black market under the name Superdrol. Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said any consumer who has taken these products and may be feeling unwell should seek immediate medical advice.

"We are advising all consumers who may have these Falcon Labs products not to consume them. "These products are likely to contain illegal steroids and stimulants that are not safe for consumption and anyone taking them is taking a serious risk of jeopardising their health.

"We know from our investigation that the business address printed on the product label and on supplier invoices is not genuine."

