Flu map reveals worst hit areas of Ireland

A 'red zone' map indicating where the influenza virus has hit Ireland has been released by the HSE.

The map covers all strains of influenza, including the Aussie flu, shows that the entire country has been affected by the bug.

Week 51 2017 (Dec. 18 - 24). Pic: HSE

It rates areas from 'no report' to 'widespread activity'. The darker the shade of red, the worst hit the area is. The data collected from the HSE is from the final two weeks of December, 2017.

Week 52 2017 (Dec. 25-31). Pic: HSE

It shows that incidents of flu has increased in some areas and decreased in others. The map shows that the flu has hit the East region, especially around Dublin, the hardest.

During week 51, 'widespread' flu was reported in the East region, while 'localised activity' was reported in the Midlands, Midwest, Northeast and West areas. 'Sporadic' activity was reported in the Northwest and South, while 'no activity' was reported in the Southeast.

During week 52, the situation remained the same in the East region, while in the West region the status had decreased from 'localised activity' to 'sporadic activity'.

Online Editors