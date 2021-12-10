Flu jabs are now available free of charge for all over 50s amid rise in cases

The free flu vaccine is now being extended to people aged 50 to 64 amid a rise in cases of the virus.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it will be free from participating GPs and pharmacies for this younger age group for the first time.

It comes as five cases of flu were confirmed here last week, the highest number so far.

One person was hospitalised and the strain of the A (H3) – which can be a risk for older people – was found.

So far this winter the number of confirmed cases is very low and there was one death last month.

The HSE fears there could be rise in flu around Christmas and the New Year as people travel and meet up..

Minister Donnelly said: “I am delighted today to announce the extension of the flu vaccination programme. By making the seasonal flu vaccine available free of charge to all adults aged 50-64, we are helping to protect you against flu and to reduce its spread in the community. This extension, which is in line with NIAC recommendations, is intended to further limit demands on health services for flu related illnesses over the winter months."

In Europe, flu activity remains at low levels but it is increasing with sporadic detections mainly with A(H3) .

RSV, which was circulating at high levels in young children, has declined in recent weeks.