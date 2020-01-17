Flu is hitting the over-65s hardest as death toll rises

The death toll from flu this winter has risen to 44, with people over 65 the worst hit by the virus.

Flu is still widespread and circulating at a high level, but rates have fallen - although it is posing a greater threat to older people who are more likely to end up in intensive care.

Two of the deaths involved children and six were in the 35-64 year age group.

Last week, 609 patients were hospitalised with flu and the highest outbreaks, where the virus was passed on from one person to another, were seen in nursing homes and hospitals.

