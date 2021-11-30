Flight bans, quarantine and boosters – how countries across the globe have responded to the Omicron variant

AS THE Omicron variant of Covid-19 has sent the world into a frenzy, countries across the globe are putting in place restrictions to curb its spread.

First detected in Botswana and South Africa, health officials worldwide are concerned it may be more transmissible than the Delta variant.

Many epidemiologists have pointed to the virus’s mutations on the spike protein as a cause for concern. They have highlighted its ability to evade vaccine antibodies.

Cases have been identified in many countries and regions since its discovery last week, with Australia, Israel, Hong Kong, Scotland, and England among the affected places.

Ireland has put in place measures to try and stop its spread. Travellers arriving from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe having to quarantine in a State facility while residents can do so at home.

It is also believed that Cabinet is considering a plan that would require proof of a negative Covid test for all travellers landing here.

Here is what 10 other countries are doing to try and stop the curb of Omicron.

United Kingdom

Almost all foreign travel has been affected in the UK due to the Omicron variant.

Anyone entering the UK from a foreign country, apart from Ireland, must have a negative PCR test taken in the past two days.

The UK has also banned flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

All non-UK and Irish residents who have been in any of these six countries in the past 10 days are banned from entering the country.

Covid-19 restrictions in England were almost non-existent until this new variant was detected.

Now, face masks are once again compulsory in shops and on public transport.

The head of NHS Test and Trace has urged people in the UK not to socialise before Christmas “unless you need to”.

It is also understood that the UK will accelerate its booster vaccination programme due to the variant.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is due to give advice on expanding the booster programme and cutting the gap before a third dose as early as today.

France

France has suspended all flights from southern Africa until at least December 1.

It has also stepped up protocols for people coming from its nearby overseas territories of La Reunion and Mayotte.

After the French government announced it would tighten restrictions, it revealed that it had detected eight possible cases of the Omicron variant.

Face masks continue to be widely used in France and at the beginning of November they were reimposed in schools as Covid cases began to rise.

Spain

Passengers arriving in Spain from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe will have to quarantine for 10 days. They can, however, leave on day seven if they receive a negative test.

Spain has also implemented tighter travel restrictions, with tourists from countries outside the EU, including the UK, only being allowed entry if they are fully vaccinated.

Face masks continue to be widely used in Spain, even in some outdoor areas.

United States of America

US President Joe Biden said “I’ve decided we’re going to be cautious” before he announced restrictions on non-citizens entering the US from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

All foreign nationals who have been in any of these eight countries within the last 14 days are banned from flying into the US.

The booster vaccine programme is well under way in the US, with all adults being allowed to avail of a third jab.

President Biden said on Monday that the Omicron variant is a “cause for concern, not a cause for panic” and encouraged all American adults to get a booster vaccine.

“Do not wait,” he said. “Go get your booster if it’s time for you to do so. And if you are not vaccinated, now is the time to get vaccinated and to bring your children to get vaccinated.”

Germany

As of last Sunday, Germany has brought in restrictions on air travel from South Africa due to the Omicron variant.

Only Germans can be flown into the country from South Africa and even if they are vaccinated, they must spend 14 days in quarantine.

Only around 68pc of the population of 83 million is fully vaccinated, with the booster vaccination programme being open for all adults.

Australia

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ruled out again closing the international borders to citizens. However, travel restrictions have been imposed on the country.

The country has stopped flights from nine countries in southern Africa while some states reintroduced quarantine for returning travellers from particular regions.

The booster vaccine programme is also well under way in the country. Everyone over 18 who has had their second dose of a vaccine at least six months ago is eligible.

However, many citizens were late to get the vaccine and the country now has around 73pc of its population fully vaccinated.

New Zealand

New Zealand currently plans to keep its borders closed to most international travellers for the next five months.

It also introduced fresh restrictions this week due to Omicron, with no passengers from nine South African regions being allowed into the country unless they are a citizen.

Those that are citizens must quarantine in a state facility for 14 days.

"Omicron is a reminder of the risk that still exists at our borders," said Prime Minister Ardern at a press conference.

Israel

Israel has taken a strict response to the Omicron variant.

It has banned the entry of all foreigners into the country for 14 days, making it the first country to shut its borders completely in response to the variant.

"Our working hypotheses are that the variant is already in nearly every country," Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked told local media. "The vaccine is effective, although we don’t yet know to what degree."

Kenya

Kenya said it will be screening people who arrive into the country from South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong for Omicron.

It comes as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was "deeply disappointed" that many countries have banned travel from South Africa.

Japan

Japan has also taken a strict stance to try and curb the spread of the virus.

As of today, November 30, it has closed its borders to all non-citizens, including international students, short-term residents (those already in the country can stay), or people visiting family.