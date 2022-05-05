Five-year row over maternity hospital now looks like time wasted on someone’s culture war

In January 2019, in the early days of Ireland’s new abortion law, the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street was already providing terminations to women who only a month earlier would have had to travel abroad.

Today, doctors say, abortion is normal at the hospital.

This is despite the fact that Holles Street has some quirks and historical hangovers which those opposing the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) project would likely find objectionable.

First of all, the State doesn’t own the land it’s built on. It has a priest on its board. The Archbishop of Dublin is the titular chairman of the NMH trust. Its booking form assumes that pregnant women are married.

Those opposed to the new maternity hospital at St Vincent’s would argue that Holles Street is able to provide things like abortion because it is owned and run independently of the Catholic Church.

But while it is not popular to say, objective analysis of the governance and ownership arrangements at the new NMH would likely find that it too is also completely independent of the Catholic Church. In fact, according to the Attorney General it may have better guarantees that abortion will be provided than Holles Street ever had.

Yet a fiercely contentious five-year row over the possibility – not probability – of religious interference at the new hospital is still raging, and causing deep distrust and acrimony between both sides.

Religious interference

In 2017, after it emerged that the Religious Sisters of Charity would end up owning the new taxpayer-funded maternity hospital once it was built on their land at the St Vincent’s Hospital campus in Dublin, the order responded to the public controversy by announcing the end of their involvement with healthcare entirely.

Last week, the order transferred their shares to a company called St Vincent’s Holdings – a not-for-profit charitable company. This move is seen by those involved in the project as the end of religious involvement at St Vincent’s.

Those claiming that St Vincent’s will still have some kind of religious ethos – which is strongly and unequivocally disputed by St Vincent’s Healthcare Group – are using two arguments.

The first is that St Vincent’s Holdings is a “Vatican-approved” body. Those involved in the new hospital say that this is disingenuous. Before they handed over their shares, the Religious Sisters of Charity sought approval from the Vatican.

A senior source close to the project said the order did not have to do this, but there was a belief that the Vatican agreeing to the transfer might help end claims that “Canon law” ran at the site.

A spokeswoman for St Vincent’s Healthcare Group said the Vatican had “no say or influence” in establishing St Vincent’s Holdings or how it will be run.

The second argument against St Vincent’s secular status is that the healthcare group will be run in line with the values of Mary Aikenhead – founder of the Religious Sisters of Charity. It has been claimed that this will be used as a Trojan horse to introduce Catholic values at the hospital.

But those close to the project point out that the “values” referred to are dignity, compassion, justice, equality and advocacy – and that it’s normal for secular companies to have the same values in their constitution.

There is probably little need to bring theology into the equation, but it is worth pointing out that the Catholic Church which Aikenhead served is very different to the one we would recognise today.

Aikenhead died over a decade before the Vatican took a staunchly anti-abortion position in 1869.

Public ownership

Many people are asking why the land the hospital is being built on can’t just be given to the State. Wouldn’t that make things much easier?

Micheál Martin argued in the Dáil that the hospital land is in public ownership in all but name, as it is being leased for the negligible rate of €10 a year for 299 years.

It is worth explaining that what many regard as the best maternity hospitals in Ireland are built on land that the State doesn’t own. These hospitals – like the Coombe, the Rotunda and the existing NMH – are voluntary hospitals. This means that while they get most of their funding from the State, they are run by private bodies.

The NMH controversy has sparked a debate about whether or not voluntary hospitals should exist at all.

In 2017, when the issue first hit the headlines, then health minister Simon Harris commissioned Catherine Day to write a report about voluntary hospitals – which are often founded or run by religious organisations.

The Day Report made a strong case for how the voluntary healthcare service and the State rely and depend on each other. Many obstetricians would go further and argue that voluntary maternity hospitals are much more innovative and have better safeguards than HSE hospitals.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said nobody is trying to use a compulsory purchase order on the Rotunda or the Coombe, which operate on land the State doesn’t own.

One source close to the project said they believe that the perception of religious involvement has made this a “culture war”, in which some opponents will never be satisfied with St Vincent’s owning the land – no matter what guarantees or protections are put in place.

Ivana Bacik, the Labour leader, argues that the NMH is different to other maternity hospitals: the State is investing €1bn in a major new project on land it should own. But if St Vincent’s owned the land under the maternity hospital, what is the worst that could happen?

“There are concerns about the lingering ethos of the Sisters of Charity,” Bacik said.

This is a common claim, but one that is described as a “red rag” to those at St Vincent’s who are “seething” over the way the hospital is being portrayed.

A senior source at Holles Street said they believed that claims of religious interference at the new hospital were part of “the biggest misinformation campaign in Irish medicine”.

The campaign for the new hospital to be entirely state-owned is now very popular. This argument seems to suggest that if the new NMH was 100pc public, this would help guarantee access to any and all of the healthcare procedures that Irish women would want and need.

But this theory does not stand up to scrutiny.

At the moment nine of the 19 maternity units in Ireland are not yet providing abortion services. All nine of the hospitals not providing abortion services at the moment are state-owned HSE hospitals – and none have been subject to as much scrutiny and controversy as the new NMH.

The voluntary maternity hospitals – including the existing NMH on Holles Street – were not only some of the first maternity hospitals to perform legal abortions, but their doctors were often the most high-profile medical professionals who took the risk of putting their names to the repeal campaign.

These are the same doctors who will be working at the new NMH. The idea that they would ever be passive agents of the Catholic Church is a difficult one to follow, and clinicians themselves are confused by the commentary.

“I’m already providing abortion services at Holles Street,” said one consultant. “Who is going to stop me?”