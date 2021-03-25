Five new walk-in Covid-19 test centres open today in areas of high transmission

Five new walk-in Covid-19 test centres are to be opened in areas of high transmission today.

The tests will be free of charge and a GP referral will not be needed to attend the centres.

However, the test centres are strictly for people in high risk areas who are not experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.

The walk-in test centres will be based in Tallaght Stadium in South West Dublin and Irish Irishtown Stadium near the city centre. Three will also be a testing centre in the Mr Price car park in the Blanchardstown Centre and in the Primary Care Centre in Grangegorman

Outside of Dublin there will be a test centre in Spollens car park on High Street, in Tullamore, County Offaly.

Each centre will be working with the National Ambulance Service and will aim to carry out between 300 and 500 tests a day.

To avail of the walk-in test service you must live within 5km of the centre, be over 16 years old and have no Covid-19 symptoms.

On arrival, a person seeking a test will be asked for photo ID and their mobile phone number.

The testing centres will be open from today until Wednesday, 31 March from 11am to 7pm. Social distancing will apply as people turn up for testing.

On Tuesday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed plans for walk-in test centres and said they will be introduced in regions with high incidences of Covid.

“This week we’ll be introducing walk-in PCR testing without a referral in some parts of the country where we’ve seen very high incidence,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that this will form a part of a “strategic approach” to tackle the spread of the virus.

“Rapid testing may come in to play as a strategic approach in areas of high incidence in localised areas,” said Mr Martin.

