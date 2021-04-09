National Ambulance Service Paramedic Cathal Cawley performs a Covid test pictured this morning at Coláiste Eoin, Finglas at the free pop up Covid-19 testing centre PIC Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Five new free walk-in Covid-19 testing centres will open from tomorrow in hotspots for the virus.

Those opening tomorrow include a test site in Mulhuddart in west Dublin with another in the Ballyfermot/Palmerstown side of the city.

A third centre opens tomorrow in Dublin 8 south inner city.

There will be a new temporary testing site at Limerick city centre from tomorrow as well as another in Waterford city.

The HSE is to open five additional 'walk-in' COVID-19 test centres for asymptomatic people from this Saturday. The full details, including exact locations and Eircodes will be announced tomorrow. What follows is the general ares to be covered. Thanks @AmbulanceNAS @NiamhOBeirne pic.twitter.com/tjGfd9KkoA — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) April 8, 2021

The Finglas centre which is already open is also to be extended to Sunday.

The centres are open to people who do not have symptoms are would like to be checked to see if they have the virus.

They do not need a referral from a GP.

Over 25,000 people have gone through asymptomatic Covid-19 testing sites, according to the HSE's National lead for Covid-19 Testing and Tracing.

The HSE’s Niamh O’Beirne said that of the 25,000 people tested, there was a positivity rate of about 2.6pc, with 635 positive cases.

One of the centres is located in County Offaly at Tullamore Leisure Centre, while the rest are in Dublin.

They are in: the National Aquatic Centre, Blanchardstown, Tallaght Stadium, Irishtown Stadium and Grangegorman Primary Care Centre car park.

Ms O’Beirne told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the positivity rate ranged depending on the site, with some of the centres reporting under 2pc positivity and others being closer to 5pc.

The highest level of positivity is in the 15-24 year old age group, with the HSE looking closely at those between 20-40 years old.

“Around 45pc of the referrals come from that age group [20-40], and then the highest level of positivity is in those groups, over and above a much lower positivity of around 1pc who over 65,” she said.

“When we look at the area that we’ve done testing in so far, Blanchardstown and Finglas would certainly have produced the highest level of cases between the two of them. So we will extend our site in Finglas for another week. And we’re putting a new testing site in the Mulhuddart area.”

In regards to test and trace, she said that particular questions have contracted the virus via community transmission since March 31.

“So if you take the about 3,500 cases the tracers were looking at since the 31st, they would have needed to do source investigation or retrospective tracing on 787 cases,” she said.

“So when they were asking those questions they look for possible sources of transmission, and that’s asking people where they were in the last seven days.

“So, as we all know we’re in level 5 which gives us less options to be in a variety of different places, so what we found was a lot of people came up with the local shop or petrol station as to where they would have been. Workplaces, schools, transport, travel, social gathering outside - things like that.”

