Five new Covid-19 walk-in test centres to open across the country

Members of the National Ambulance Service working at a walk-in test centre on the grounds of Grangegorman Primary Care Centre in Dublin. Photo by: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Five new Covid-19 walk-in test centres are due to open across the country as 50,000 people have now availed of the service.

This is in addition to a number of existing walk-in tests centres which are also to have their period of opening extended.

These walk-in centres are temporary and are for people who do not have symptoms. The HSE’s aim in the opening of these centres is to enhance Covid-19 testing for local communities and allow further identification and understanding of any variants of concern within communities.

Of the 50,000 people who have been tested for coronavirus in these centres 3.4pc were positive.

Read More

The HSE encourages anyone over the age of 16 who does not have symptoms of Covid-19 and has not tested positive for coronavirus in the last six months to avail of these services.

In the coming days, walk-in testing will be available at locations in Youghal, Co Cork, Edenderry, Co Offaly, Newbridge, Co Kildare, Ballina, Co Mayo, and Blanchardstown and Ballymun in Dublin.

Walk-in testing will continue in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, Nenagh, Co Tipperary, Tralee, Co Kerry, Dunmanway, Co Cork, Kilcohan, Co Waterford, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Tullamore, Co Offaly.

HSE lead for testing and tracing Niamh O’Beirne said: “We are seeing significant numbers of people availing of our walk-in Covid-19 testing service and it continues to be an important part of the HSE’s Public Health response to Covid-19.

“Availing of Covid-19 testing, even when you don’t have symptoms helps us stop the further spread of Covid-19 and protects our communities”.

Full details of the five new centres and the dates they will be open for are below:

Youghal GAA Club, Magners Hill, Youghal, Co Cork- Open May 3-5 from 11am-7pm.

Newbridge Town Hall, Main Street, Newbridge, Co Kildare- Open from May 3 11am-7pm.

Stephenites Ground, Lord Edward Street, Carrowcushlaun West, Ballina, Co Mayo- Open May 5-7 from 11am-7pm.

Ballymun Sports and Fitness Centre, Gateway Crescent, Dublin- Open from May 4-7 from 10am-6pm.

TU Dublin, Croí (Block C), Blanchardstown Campus, Blanchardstown Road North, Dublin. Open May 1-7 from 10am-6pm.