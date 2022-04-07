Five major questions about Tony Holohan’s Trinity transfer and why they matter

A surprise press release dropped last month announcing chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan had decided to become a Trinity College professor, leaving behind the pressures of the pandemic for the tranquil surroundings of the old Dublin university with its cherry blossoms and cobblestones.

It led to an outpouring of goodwill for the man whose advice has steered the country through the worst of Covid-19 times.

From July, he would leave the spotlight for lecture rooms as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership. But the press release failed to mention some important details – that he would still be employed by the Department of Health which would pay his €187,000 salary.

The decision behind this arrangement – raised many major questions some of which were answered yesterday but others still outstanding.

Who signed off?

Neither Taoiseach Micheál Martin nor Health Minister Stephen Donnelly signed off on the Trinity job where he retains the terms, conditions and pay of the Department of Health role. Mr Donnelly was only informed of Dr Holohan’s appointment to the Trinity post two weeks ago, and he only learned that he remained employed by – and in the pay of – the Department of Health on Tuesday.

Department secretary-general Robert Watt – himself at the centre of controversy over a €81,000 increase that brought his salary to around €300,000 – did not respond when asked who sanctioned Dr Holohan’s new arrangement when he appeared yesterday before the Oireachtas Health Committee.

Dr Holohan told the Oireachtas Health Committee in private today after questioning that it was sanctioned by Mr Watt and this was only confirmed this evening by the Department after days of no response.

As the man at the helm of the department, the buck must surely stop with Mr Watt. That is €187,000 out of his Department of Health’s budget for the rest of Dr Holohan’s tenure, when he will work for Trinity College which is funded publicly and generates huge private income. Trinity College will benefit from his teaching and research, not to mention the prestige.

Mr Watt must have assessed why Dr Holohan’s salary should come out of his department’s allocation. This is at a time when Sláintecare reforms are expected to gather pace, involving the complexities of setting up six regional health areas where information will be vital to ensure a fairer share-out of HSE funding.

Could that €187,000 be spent hiring some experts who would provide the kind of data essential in getting these regional health areas right?

Where did the idea come from?

When was it decided to create this role in Trinity? Did the idea come from Trinity College or the Department of Health?

Dr Holohan told a private session of the Oireachtas health committee today that he was very much behind the creation of the role. ”The department intends me to lead the development and activities of inter-institutional collaboration between universities and the health sector and to develop strong links with the World Health Organisation and the European Union”.

He said the Department of Health is committed to the development of public health capacity in the future.

We still don’t know if representations were made to Trinity College by a health official or somebody else in a senior role about this development.

Did Trinity approach the department, or were soundings made that Dr Holohan would like an academic post along these lines? Did Dr Holohan carry out soundings?

The Department of Health has to date not responded to these questions. Neither has Trinity College.

It said the post was created “with Dr Holohan in mind” and the professorship was established by the college board in light of global events such as the pandemic. But we don’t know what the lead-up to this decision was. Dr Holohan was the only one interviewed – why were other candidates not invited to apply?

Think of the controversy over Katherine Zappone’s proposed job as United Nations special envoy for freedom of expression, which was created for her. The row that erupted focused on the lack of procedure in the appointment and resulted in her deciding not to take the job.

Why were no other candidates considered?

Dr Holohan is unique and clearly highly qualified in his role overseeing public health in this country but not globally.

Coveted professorships will always attract a high calibre of specialists and academics who would relish the opportunity for teaching and research in a fine university like Trinity College. Was any effort made to attract others who have the qualifications and would be interested?

How much will Dr Holohan’s successor as chief medical officer be paid?

Is it fair practice to have two civil servants earning the same rate for the one job, even though one is no longer in the role? Dr Holohan said today he will not be resigning as chief medical officer but is relinquishing the post. But he will not return as chief medical officer.

The post will be advertised after sanction by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, and the appointment of a new CMO will follow under the auspices of the Public Appointments Service and the Top-Level Appointments Committee.

However, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said on Wednesday that it would “normally be the case the host body that is receiving the services” of the person being seconded would pay the salary.

So will he sign off on hiring a new chief medical officer when the department continues to pay the wages of their predecessor?

What does ‘indefinite duration’ mean in the context of secondment?

According to the policy document on secondment in the civil service, which were drawn up last year, the transfer should be temporary and “in general” be for a period of six months up to a period of five years.

Dr Holohan's secondment is open-ended. And he said he will not be returning as chief medical officer. So if he does go back to the department what role will he have? Will he still be entitled to his old salary? Dr Holohan is in his mid-fifties, with a significant proportion of working life ahead of him.