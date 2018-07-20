Specialist cladding inspectors have been brought in to investigate five HSE run high-rise hospitals in the wake of Grenfell fire disaster.

Five HSE hospitals probed in wake of Grenfell

The horrifying fire at the 24-storey London flat complex in June last year, which killed 71 people, was linked to cladding which did not meet building regulations.

A spokeswoman for the HSE yesterday confirmed that five Irish hospitals have been identified as being in the "highest risk category."

This is because they are six storeys high and over 18m in height while including sleeping accommodation.

"The risks category is regardless of the construction type or use of external cladding," she stressed.

The hospitals include Cork University Hospital, Galway University Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Limerick University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital.

The spokeswoman said: "The first step is to identify construction type.

"Where any form of external cladding is in place, the claddings systems will be evaluated, investigated and inspected.

"Where deemed necessary the cladding system will be opened up and the type of cladding, the fixing of the cladding, the insulation systems and the cavity barriers will be inspected.

"Remedial works will then be carried out where necessary.

"To date as-built and design drawings and specification have been reviewed and a number of on-site inspections are scheduled.

"All should be completed by the end of August."

Following the UK tragedy the HSE formed an external cladding systems evaluation group expert to develop a methodology to be followed on assessing all cladding systems.

This has now been completed and the HSE has now moved on from the evaluation phase to commence on the investigation and inspection of external cladding systems.

The evaluation, investigation and inspection is focusing on:

The combustibility of cladding systems;

The combustibility of insulation systems;

The fixing of both;

The installation of cavity wall barriers

Following the London fire, Eoghan Murphy, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, asked the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management to co-ordinate a high-level task force lead Ireland's re-appraisal of fire safety.

The task force was made up of senior representatives from the National Directorate, Building Standards and Social Housing Divisions of the minister's department, in addition to the Local Government Management Agency and the Chief Fire Officer, Dublin who is also chair of the Chief Fire Officers Association.

In June the task force's initial findings concluded that such an event could not happen here.

Their report "Fire Safety in Ireland" said "the circumstances of Grenfell do not appear to be present in Ireland".

The report examined fire safety in social housing and in medium to high-rise buildings.

A UK inquiry into the Grenfell Tower disaster has found the advice to to stay put in their flats when fire broke out had "effectively failed."

