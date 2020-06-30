First year of abortion legislation sees 6,666 pregnancies terminated

The first full year of new abortion legislation saw 6,666 pregnancies being terminated.

Most of the terminations were medical abortions at under 12 weeks of pregnancy, the Department of Health report revealed.

They accounted for 6,542 of the abortions.

It follows the introduction of legislation here in 2019 allowing for medical abortion on demand up to twelve weeks of pregnancy.

Termination is permitted in cases of fatal foetal abnormality and also where there is a risk to the life or health of the woman.

There were 100 abortions in cases of fatal foetal abnormality.

Another 21 were performed where there was a risk to the life or health of the mother. Three were carried out as emergencies.

Abortions were carried out in all counties with most being performed in Dublin where 2,493 terminations took place. 606 were performed in Cork.67 women gave addresses in Northern Ireland.

Online Editors