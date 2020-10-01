First survey of maternity care by Hiqa reveals many mothers felt ignored by busy staff

Most mothers say they have had a positive maternity experience - but a substantial number describe it as just “fair to poor” with many critical of the care shortly before birth.

The findings which emerged in the first survey of maternity experience carried out by Hiqa said 15pc of women were dissatisfied.

A number of women were not given the opportunity to ask questions nor were they as involved as much as they wanted to be in decisions about their care after the birth.

Some did not receive sufficient physical and emotional support when they needed it during this time.

When asked to describe their experiences in their own words, a number of women said that hospital staff were very busy and not always able to assist them when they needed it.

Additionally, many women felt they did not receive sufficient information and support for their mental health, not just in the period after birth, but also during their pregnancy.

In addition, a number of survey questions reflected the key themes from The National Maternity Strategy 2016-2026, such as choice, promoting health and wellbeing, involvement in decision-making and being treated with respect and dignity.

Nationally, 60pc of women said that they were offered a choice of the type of maternity care they would receive.

Most women said that they were offered public care and consultant-led private or semi-private care, while home birth, DOMINO and midwifery-led care were not as commonly offered.

There was also variation across hospitals in relation to the types of maternity care offered. 65pc of women who were offered a choice opted for public consultant-led maternity care.

6,357 women who gave birth in October and November 2019 were invited to participate in the first National Maternity Experience Survey.

In total 3,204 women took part in the survey, resulting in a response rate of 50pc.

Midwives were often mentioned in the responses to each of the three free-text questions and the vast majority of these comments were positive.

The high prevalence of comments relating to midwives likely reflects the nature and importance of the interactions that women have with midwives during labour and birth.

Hiqa’s Director of Health Information and Standards Rachel Flynn said: “Our maternity services must be responsive to the needs of women. Thousands of babies are born in Ireland each year to women who will all have a unique story to tell about their care during pregnancy, childbirth and at home with a newborn baby.

“It is only by listening and learning from the experiences of Irish mothers that we can bring about effective and sustainable changes to our maternity services, and put women and their babies at the centre of maternity care. I wish to thank all of the women who took the time to respond to the survey and share their experiences of maternity care.”

HSE CEO Paul Reid said: “We are very grateful to all the women who participated in the survey. As well as publishing the survey results today, we are also publishing the response of our community and hospital teams to the findings. Each maternity hospital and Community Healthcare Organisation has developed a quality improvement plan with clearly-defined actions to improve maternity care.

“At a local and national level we are committed to making and monitoring these changes. We are clear about our priorities for perinatal mental health, feeding support and health information at every part of the maternity journey.”

The report on the findings of the 2020 National Maternity Experience Survey, and the HSE’s quality improvement plans (QIPs), can be found at www.yourexperience.ie.

Online Editors