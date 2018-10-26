A flu patient has become the first in Ireland this winter to need hospital treatment for complications of the disease.

First patient in hospital with complications of flu as all strains of the virus circulate here

The news of the first hospital case came as disease experts warned that all strains of the flu virus are now circulating.

Levels of flu remain very low but A and B strains of the disease have arrived on our shores, which signals the start of a health threat to at-risk groups.

GPs are not yet seeing much of the illness and if the season follows the pattern of the Australian winter, it will be mild with swine flu dominating.

The HSE has bought 1.15 million doses of the vaccine - up from last year's 850,000 doses - to cope with the rise in the population and the increase in older age groups.

"The proportion of influenza-related calls to GP out-of-hours services was at low levels during the week," the latest update from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said.

The report added that there have been no reports of deaths so far this season and no admissions of patients to critical care units.

Sporadic flu activity was found in the east of the country and the mid west.

Flu can be unpleasant, but if a person is otherwise healthy it will usually clear up on its own within a week.

However, flu can be more severe in some people, such as anyone aged over 65 and pregnant women as well as children and adults with an underlying health condition.

Also at risk are children and adults with weakened immune systems.

At-risk groups are urged to get the flu vaccine to reduce their risk although its level of protection can vary.

The vaccine is not a 100pc guarantee that a person will be flu-free.

However, if someone gets the flu after vaccination it is likely to be milder and shorter-lived than it would otherwise have been.

