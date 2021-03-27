It has been our biggest ally and enemy in the pandemic.

Tomorrow marks the anniversary of day one of our first lockdown. Now we are trying to extricate ourselves from our third.

Irish people are good at lockdowns – once we set our minds to draconian restrictions, the crisis abates over time with falling Covid-19 cases.

But are lockdowns the strong weapon they were? Has this lockdown let us down?

A long two weeks

When Leo Varadkar the then-Taoiseach stood at Government Buildings on March 27 last year to announce the first lockdown from midnight, it was only supposed to last two weeks. It was the first taste of what it takes to flatten the curve and little did we know how long it would last. It had a wartime feel about it. The death toll was 22 and the number of confirmed cases 2,100. The call was made to forego personal liberties for a greater cause. Our world was ringfenced within two metres of our home.

Read More

Starving the virus

The basic strength of a lockdown is to steal as much opportunity as possible from the virus to infect people by closing off chances for human contact. Sadly, the infection rate and death toll rose. But lockdown saves lives and the extent of its success is difficult to quantify. We learned early on that things can get worse before they get better. The first lockdown was all about whittling down the case numbers and as spring days gave away to summer, we thought we had triumphed.

Veteran lockdowners

As a country, we are much wiser now about the real impact of lockdown. We are also battle-weary and dispirited. It comes at a high price, from funerals bereft of so many mourners to lost livelihoods and businesses to isolation and loneliness. It has also indirectly cost lives of people with other illnesses such as cancer and stroke.

Success or failure

This third lockdown has either been a spectacular success or failure depending on how it is analysed. It is probably a bit of both. Remember the horror of January and daily numbers of new cases of the virus of over 6,000. It has required toil, sacrifice and resilience to get to around 500 cases a day. But we seem to have lost our touch and cannot drive the virus below plateau. There is even the risk of another surge.

Step ahead

The Covid-19 virus has learned how to undermine and slow down lockdowns by becoming more infectious. The UK variant is making it difficult to get us past the wall of 500 in this marathon. What else can people do? People who bent the rules in previous lockdowns by meeting up, and possibly escaping infection, will not get away with it this time. The virus is lurking and easier to catch. After three months of lockdown it knows how to exploit weaknesses in a weary minority who are visiting other people’s houses, arranging play-dates for children or returning to the workplace.

Sharing the burden

This time there is also more criticism of why the burden is not being shared more. Swamped public health teams have not been able to chase the virus leaving around one in 20 infections with no known source. It means the virus could not be checked before it spread further.

The HSE is now to do more backward tracing extending to seven rather than two days. It is also setting up walk-in clinics in areas of high incidence which will pick up cases in people unaware they are infected. Mandatory quarantine measures are at last coming into force here which should reduce the chances of viruses, particularly new variants, being brought in here from abroad. These might give the lockdown a reboot but they come at a time when some easing of measures are due on April 5.

Vaccine artillery

Covid-19 vaccines are taking some of the labour out of this lockdown and are a major contributor to a fall in cases in the over-85s by nearly a half, and also a drop in hospitalisations in older people. Over the next two months they will take on an even higher share of the weight. The trick now is to know how far the country can open up without moving too early and throwing away the gains. But it is still uncertain just how far the aim of having minimal cases of the virus can be achieved.

Last lockdown

For every scientist who says this will be the last lockdown, it seems another predicts a winter surge. New variants of the virus remain a threat to the efficacy of vaccines. As long as the virus is raging in some part of the world, there is a chance of a new mutation of the virus arriving here and threatening vaccines. We are reassured, however, the vaccines can be tweaked to adapt to new variants.