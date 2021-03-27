| 1.8°C Dublin

First lockdown a year ago seemed manageable – exiting the third needs dedication

A cyclist passes the Naas Ball sculpture in Co Kildare, which was turned into a safety message during the first lockdown. Photo: Brian lawless/PA Expand

A cyclist passes the Naas Ball sculpture in Co Kildare, which was turned into a safety message during the first lockdown. Photo: Brian lawless/PA

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

It has been our biggest ally and enemy in the pandemic.

Tomorrow marks the anniversary of day one of our first lockdown. Now we are trying to extricate ourselves from our third.

Irish people are good at lockdowns – once we set our minds to draconian restrictions, the crisis abates over time with falling Covid-19 cases.

