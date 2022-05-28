No known case has been diagnosed in the Republic but experts predict an infection is extremely likely. Stock image

The first case of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said it was notified last night that a case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the east of the country.

In a statement, the Health Service Executive (HSE) said the person who has the virus in the east of the country has not been hospitalised.

The statement added: “The HPSC was notified last night of a confirmed case of monkeypox in Ireland, in the east of the country. This person has not been hospitalised. This was not unexpected following the presence of monkeypox cases in the UK and many European countries.

The Indo Daily: Monkeypox Explained - What is it, should we be worried and are we ready to deal with it?

“Public Health is following up those who had close contact with the person with monkeypox while they were infectious. In order to maintain patient confidentiality, no further information about this person will be provided.

“A suspected case is also being investigated and test results are awaited. A public health risk assessment has been undertaken, and those who were in contact with the person are being advised on what to do in the event that they become ill.

“The case in Ireland comes after the reporting of more than two hundred other confirmed cases of monkeypox worldwide over recent weeks, including from the UK (with one case recently reported in Northern Ireland.”

Monkeypox is endemic in African countries but recently it has spread to non-endemic countries in Europe and the United States.

There are two types of monkeypox: West African monkeypox and Congo Basin monkeypox. It is the milder, West African, type that is causing the current outbreak

It causes symptoms such as fever, aches, and a distinctive bumpy rash.

There have been more than 200 confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox in around 10 countries where it wasn’t previously circulating.

The HSE statement continued: “A multidisciplinary Incident Management Team was established by the HSE when the international alert was first raised and commenced activities to prepare for cases in Ireland.

"The IMT will continue to actively monitor this evolving international situation. To assist in Ireland’s response, monkeypox has been made a notifiable disease. This means that medical practitioners (and laboratories) are required to notify the local Medical Officer of Health/Director of Public Health of monkeypox cases in Ireland.”

Monkeypox infection is usually a self-limiting illness and most people recover within weeks, although severe illness can occur in people with very weak immune systems, pregnant women and in very small babies. Severe illness and death outside Africa are unlikely.