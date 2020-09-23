Fine Gael TDs and Senators call for free vote on 'Dying with Dignity' Bill

FINE Gael TDs and Senators have called for a free vote on legislation to allow for assisted dying in Ireland.

A private parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday heard widespread calls for Fine Gael to allow their politicians a free vote on the 'Dying with Dignity' Bill with some speakers indicating their support for the intention of the legislation itself.

The private members’ bill tabled by Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny seeks to allow terminally ill people access services to help them die.

Read More

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the meeting that there appeared to be consensus towards allowing the party a free vote on the issue and said he would discuss the matter with the leaders of Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Sources who attended the online meeting said the vast majority of those who spoke were in favour of a free vote. However, ministers Heather Humphreys and Josepha Madigan are said to have expressed reservations about a free vote. Backbencher Kieran O'Donnell suggested that matters of conscience should be put before the people.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris was among a number of speakers who called for an all-party Oireachtas committee to examine the issue. He said he was conflicted on the measure but that there should be a substantive government response.

Former housing minister Eoghan Murphy said he supported what the bill is trying to achieve, and that Fine Gael should be proactive on it. He said the Government should look for compromise by establishing a committee but if this cannot be done there must be a free vote.

Fine Gael’s Seanad leader Regina Doherty said that consideration of the bill at second stage should be deferred for six months pending the establishment of a committee to tease through the legislation.

Her fellow Senators Barry Ward, Garret Ahearn, Seán Kyne and John McGahon broadly spoke in favour of a free vote. Backbench TDs Emer Higgins and Neale Richmond also backed a free vote.

Mr Richmond, Mr Ahearn and junior minister Colm Brophy suggested the matter be referred to a Citizens’ Assembly. However, Mr Varadkar said this may be difficult in the context of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The legislation, originally proposed by former minister John Halligan, has been backed by Labour and Sinn Féin. As yet, it has no date for debate or consideration in the Dáil. The Government has no formal position of the bill.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar pledged to bring forward new proposals to allow workers the right to disconnect before the end of the year. The right to disconnect would allow workers to avoid work emails and other correspondence outside of working hours. Mr Varadkar outlined to plans to bring measures in the coming weeks to allow workers the right to disconnect as well as a new remote working policy.

Mr Varadkar outlined a series of priorities for Fine Gael ministers between now and the end of the year in a presentation at the private meeting. A number of the measures relate to informing the insurance sector.

Mr Varadkar has tasked Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe with commencing a programme of insurance reform to reduce costs and increase competition. This will include setting up an office in Government tasked with encouraging greater competition in the insurance market.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has been asked to conclude her consideration of changes to occupiers liability and civil liability legislation and enacting new laws that would make perjury a statutory offence before the end of the year.

The presentation also outlined plans to legislate to defer the increase in the pension age from 66 to 67 before the end of the year. The issue became a major sticking point in the coalition talks with Fine Gael having to drop its opposition to deferring the age increase.

Mr Varadkar’s presentation also outlined plans to enact the Judicial Appointments Bill, a controversial law to overhaul how judges are appointed, in December.

Meanwhile, a number of speakers at the meeting expressed reservations about a proposal from backbencher Colm Burke to set up a cross-border university in memory of John Hume.

Ministers Frank Feighan and Hildegarde Naughten, along with Senators Sean Kyne and Aisling Dolan expressed concern that it would harm applications by ITs in the northwest for technological university status.

Mr Burke agreed to reword his proposal to take account the party's views and to see if John Hume’s memory can be part of wider Government plans for cross-border cooperation on higher education policy.

Read More

Online Editors