Fifth annual Teddy Bear Hospital stuffed to capacity

The Teddy Bear Hospital in Dublin was stuffed to capacity at the weekend as over 350 children brought their sick or injured teddies to be seen at the RCSI Paediatrics Society's fifth annual event.

Children aged from four to 10 brought their plushy pals to the RCSI while learning how to stay healthy through diet and exercise.

Over the course of their visit, they were shown 12 hospital stations created to mirror aspects of a real hospital.

The children were also shown how MRI machines work, why it's important to wash your hands, and what an X-ray looks like.

All proceeds of the two-day event went to Aoibheann's Pink Tie, the national charity which provides meaningful and practical support to children living with cancer and their families.

Yesterday's event was designed especially for children with special needs or those experiencing chronic illness.

President of the Paediatrics Society Nicole Pierce said the children were full of questions.

"We had one kid who wanted to know where your heart lives. One child said 'it lives in your chest', another said 'no, it's in your knee'. So that ended up being a bit of an argument that broke out," she said.

Irish Independent