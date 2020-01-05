FG pledge free GP care for under 16s

Fine Gael's election manifesto will pledge to introduce free GP care for all children under 16 if the party is re-elected to government.

The election pledge comes as Health Minister Simon Harris prepares to announce he has received government approval to legislate for free GP care for all children under 13.

The minister will begin by extending the free GP scheme to all six and seven year olds this year.

The scheme is currently only available to children under the age of six.

