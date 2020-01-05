FG pledge free GP care for under 16s
Fine Gael's election manifesto will pledge to introduce free GP care for all children under 16 if the party is re-elected to government.
The election pledge comes as Health Minister Simon Harris prepares to announce he has received government approval to legislate for free GP care for all children under 13.
The minister will begin by extending the free GP scheme to all six and seven year olds this year.
The scheme is currently only available to children under the age of six.
Fine Gael will make a number of significant commitments on health in its election manifesto but a key pledge will be to extend the free GP scheme.
Promising to extend the service to children under 16 will put Minister Harris and Fine Gael on a direct collision course with doctors, who have complained about the impact of the scheme on their practices.
Doctors have said they do not have the manpower or resources to provide the service and insist free GP care should be aimed at older rather than younger patients.
Mr Harris recently agreed a new €210m GP contract with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), which is the country's main representative body for doctors.
The agreement saw the restoration of a number of GP fees cut during the austerity budgets which followed the financial crash.
The deal also offered GPs new payments to see patients who were previously seen in hospitals.
The Government hopes these payments will pave the way for negotiations on expanding the free GP scheme.
The cross-party Slaintecare Implementation Strategy commits to introducing universal free GP care by 2028.
Mr Harris will tomorrow announce he has asked his officials to begin drafting legislation which will enact a budget commitment to extend free GP care to all children under 13 years old.
He will also ask them to begin work on legislation which will increase the income limits for medical card assessments for people aged 70 or over.
In the Budget, the Government committed to increasing the income threshold for the over 70s medical card to €550 a week for individuals or €1,050 for couples.
It is estimated that this measure will give 56,000 people medical cards for the first time.
Sunday Independent