Fewer than five unusual blood clot cases in people who got AstraZeneca vaccine in Ireland

Fewer than five cases of unusual blood clotting in people who got the AstraZeneca vaccine were reported here up to mid May, the country's drug watchdog has said.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) said it continues to monitor national reports that describe blood clotting events or low platelets.

Ireland had limited use of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines to the over-50s after reports of blood clots with low platelets, but the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has since said they can be used for people aged 40 and over.

Referring to all Covid-19 vaccines administered here to May 13, out of 1.6million doses administered the HPRA received 7,862 reports of suspected side effects.

Read More

It said that all vaccines have some side effects, the vast majority of which are mild to moderate in nature.

These side effects need to be continuously balanced against the benefits in preventing Covid-19 illness, the HPRA added.

Overall, the national reporting experience continues to support the favourable assessment that the benefits of Covid-19 vaccines outweigh the risks.

It said that 10pc or more of reports describe side effects such as chills, fever, tiredness, dizziness, headache, muscle or other pain, and nausea.

The HPRA said up to 10pc of the reports were of side effects such as abdominal pain, diarrhoea, tingling sensation in mouth, vomiting, altered taste, fainting/feeling faint, migraine, numbness/reduced sensations, tingling/pins and needles or tremors.

It also included back pain, joint/limb pain, muscle weakness/stiffness, neck pain, chest discomfort/pain, feeling unwell, feeling hot/cold, flu-like symptoms, lack of energy/feeling weak/tiredness, swelling including of legs/hands, underarm pain.

Other reports were of cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, and difficulty carrying out daily tasks.