Fears hospital emergency departments could become 'reservoir' for Covid-19 as trolley overcrowding returns

Doctors have warned that hospital emergency departments are in danger of becoming the new reservoir for Covid-19 as trolley overcrowding has returned.

The emergency doctors said the number of patients attending emergency departments in April and May has increased and there has been a return to people waiting on trolleys for a bed.

Dr Fergal Hickey, the doctors’ spokesman said :"This is most evident in Limerick and Cork but many other hospitals are on the verge of seeing this scenario return.

"At a time when the advice to the public is of the vital need to ensure physical distancing with a minimum separation of 2m between healthy people, it is absolutely indefensible that crowding be allowed to occur in an emergency department."

"This is all the more unacceptable as many patients attending are acutely unwell; are often elderly and commonly have comorbidities. These groups are at markedly increased risk of dying from COVID-19 infection."

Speaking on behalf of the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine he said the emergency department is a workplace for its staff who are entitled to the same protections from harm that apply in other work environments.

environments.

"Not alone is the return of crowding and inpatient boarders in an on-going COVID pandemic a very significant risk to patients -and magnifies the already well-established risks of crowding- it also risks staff contracting COVID-19 with potentially serious consequences for them and for patients due to the consequent shortage of trained personnel."

He added :"The public is well aware that many nursing homes and long term care facilities became significant reservoirs for COVID-19 infection and many still require significant on-going support to address this. It would be unconscionable that emergency departments become the next major reservoir with catastrophic results for patients and staff alike."

He called on the National Public Health Emergency Team and the HSE to recognise the risks and take steps to tackle the problem through more beds and the availability of rapid lab diagnostics and scans.

