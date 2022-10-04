| 15.4°C Dublin

Father battling motor neurone disease is sharing a message of hope through his art exhibition

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

A Dublin architect who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease three months ago is using his artistic talent as a painter to deliver a message of hope in a series of striking and thought-provoking paintings.

Fraser Holden (52) from Rathfarnham has suffered a rapid decline in health and can no longer walk, but his black and white paintings, which go on a fundraising exhibition later this month, tell of the inner light and optimism he holds on to.

