Fast-rising ‘stealth’ variant of Omicron could be up to 1.5 times more contagious

There is no evidence so far the variant is more likely to evade vaccine protection. Photo: PA

The highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus – the most common form of which is known as BA 1 – now accounts for nearly all of the infections globally, although dramatic surges in Covid cases have already peaked in some countries.

Scientists are now tracking a rise in cases caused by a close cousin, known as BA 2, which is starting to outcompete

BA 1 in some parts of Europe and Asia.

Globally, BA 1 accounted for 98.8pc of sequenced cases submitted to the public virus tracking database GISAID.

But several countries are reporting recent increases in the sub-variant known as BA 2, according to the World Health Organisation.

In addition to BA 1 and BA 2, the WHO lists two other sub-variants under the Omicron umbrella: BA 1.1.529 and BA 3. All are closely related genetically, but each features mutations that could alter how they behave.

Trevor Bedford, a computational virologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Centre in Seattle, who has been tracking coronavirus, says BA 2 represents 82pc of cases in Denmark, 9pc in the UK and 8pc in the US, based on his analysis of sequencing data from worldwide databases.

The BA 1 version of Omicron has been somewhat easier to track than prior variants.

That is because BA 1 is missing one of three target genes used in a common PCR test.

Cases showing this pattern were assumed by default to be caused by BA 1.

BA 2, sometimes known as a “stealth” sub-variant, does not have the same missing target gene. Instead, scientists are monitoring it the same way they have prior variants, including Delta, by tracking the number of virus genomes submitted to public databases such as GISAID.

Early reports indicate BA 2 may be even more infectious than the extremely contagious BA 1, but there is no evidence so far it is more likely to evade vaccine protection.

Danish health officials estimate BA 2 may be 1.5 times more transmissible than BA 1, based on preliminary data, though it is unlikely to cause more severe disease.

In England, a preliminary analysis of contact tracing from December 27, 2021, to January 11, 2022, suggests household transmission is higher among contacts of people infected with BA 2 (13.4pc) compared with other Omicron cases (10.3pc).

A key issue is whether people infected in the BA 1 wave will be protected from BA 2, says Dr Egon Ozer, an infectious disease expert at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

If prior BA 1 infection does not protect against BA 2, “this could be sort of a two-humped camel kind of wave”, Dr Ozer said. “It’s too early to know.”