Family of Danny (6) ‘blown away’ after €121,000 is raised for life-saving cancer treatment in US

Danny Norris was diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma in July last year. Only 10 children in Ireland are affected by the condition every year.

The parents of a six-year-old Co Waterford boy who is battling a rare form of cancer have said they are “blown away” by the €121,000 raised so far towards the cost of specialist life-saving treatment in the US, with €100,000 raised in the first week.

Lar and Lisa Norris’s son Danny was diagnosed in July 2020 with stage 4 Neuroblastoma, a condition which affects fewer than 10 children in Ireland per year. The aggressive form of childhood cancer has a relapse rate of 60pc and the survival rate for those children who do relapse is less than 10pc.

Since his shock diagnosis, Danny has undergone 12 rounds of chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant and 23 rounds of radiotherapy. Last January one of his kidneys was removed.

Despite the huge toll on his health, the bright and bubbly little boy has been responding well to his immunotherapy treatment in Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

Although he was only able to attend school on five days over the whole of last year, he has been back regularly at his local primary school this autumn.

His treatment at Crumlin is due to end in February and, according to mum Lisa, the best chance of keeping Danny cancer free is a Bivalent Vaccine which is currently on trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) hospital in New York.

The cutting-edge treatment, if successful, will reduce the chances of Danny’s Neuroblastoma returning.

The treatment is currently not available in Ireland and because it is still at trial stage, there is no HSE funding for it and so the Norris family must raise the €380,000 treatment cost themselves.

“Danny has to be in remission before he will be eligible for the vaccine trial in New York, so it all depends on how Danny responds to his next two cycles of treatment and the results of his scans,” Lisa told the Irish Independent.

According to dad Lar, the medical team in New York are reviewing the notes on Danny right now. “But we can’t wait to start fundraising until we know that they are recommending Danny to start treatment. We have to be ready to go once we get the call from MSK,” he said.

The traumatic diagnosis began in May 2020 when Danny, then aged four, complained of a tummy pain. The couple said the realisation that their son had cancer came as a terrible shock. “It was horrific really – a parent’s worst nightmare.”

