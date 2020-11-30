Families with young children drinking more due to lockdown, as charity urges parents to change alcohol habits

Families with preschool children are the most likely household to be drinking more due to lockdown, a new survey has revealed.

Some 21pc of families with pre-school children have admitted to drinking more during the first lockdown phase; this compares to a national average of 12pc.

The survey was conducted as part of a strategy from Drinkaware which is urging adults, especially parents, to develop healthy coping strategies that don’t involve alcohol.

Out of the 21pc of parents with preschool children who reported drinking more, three in five said it was due to increased stress or tension at home during lockdown.

One in three reported drinking to cheer them up if they were in a bad mood or stressed, while 22pc said drinking helps them when they are depressed or anxious.

Homes with older children reported a lower percentage of those drinking more due to the lockdown. From the survey, it appears the younger the children, the more stressed parents are feeling with many turning to alcohol.

Some 18pc of families with primary school children reported drinking more while 13pc with teenagers said they are turning to the drink more often due to the restrictions. This compares to the national average of 12pc.

One in five (21pc) of households with pre-school-aged children reported binge drinking at least on a weekly basis.

This level of binge drinking is significantly higher than reported in homes with primary school children (10pc) and teenagers (6pc) and versus the national average (15pc).

The study surveyed a national representative sample of 1,000 adults in April 2020 at the height of the initial lockdown.

Behavioural Psychologist, Padraig Walsh, is advising people to change their habits one by one to live a healthier lifestyle.

He said: “Changes in our normal routines and work practices, uncertainties about the future along with smaller social circles and fewer distractions have contributed to increased tensions for all of us this year.

“It is vital to pre-plan and pre-commit to our coping strategies together as a household coming into the holiday period. Habit changes are more effective when they’re easy to do. And when we commit to one or two habits to change instead of trying to do more, we’re more likely to succeed.

“Research tells us that recognising the sources of our stress and consciously committing to one or two practical, easily implementable coping strategies help us to deal with even the most difficult of circumstances.

“Maintaining these new habits throughout this holiday period will be crucial, particularly when the normal social routines and outlets of Christmas are curtailed, and homes may feel even more claustrophobic than usual.

“This is why making the commitment to use healthy coping strategies together and providing that household support is so important.”

Drinkaware CEO Sheena Horgan said it is “essential that adults in households with children are aware of their drinking and also the low-risk alcohol guidelines.”

She added: “Drinking outside of these and/or binge drinking, not only impacts their health and wellbeing, and exacerbates anxiety and depression, but also negatively impacts others in the home.

“Children and teenagers learn from the example set by their parents and other adult family members and with unprecedented levels of family time experienced during 2020, this influence is even stronger, so let’s make it a really positive one this Christmas.”

