Five grieving families have come forward claiming they only found out that their late babies’ organs had been incinerated along with clinical waste in Belgium after watching an RTÉ exposé.

The families feature in an RTÉ Investigates report that aired tonight on RTE One’s Prime Time programme.

They dispute claims by Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) that they were told of the incinerations as part of an open disclosure process in May 2020 after it emerged that the organs of 18 deceased babies had been sent to Antwerp in Belgium for incineration along with clinical waste on two occasions last year.

Katie Quilligan (29) whose son James died at CUMH in January 2020, said she learned that his organs had been incinerated in Belgium only after viewing social media posts after a special report on the issue last month in a Prime Time broadcast called ‘Losing Lee’.

The programme revealed the story of Cork couple Leona Bermingham and Glenn Callanan, who were horrified to learn that the brain of their deceased baby son Lee had been incinerated along with clinical waste without their knowledge or consent.

Now Ms Quilligan has come forward along with four other families to dispute claims by hospital officials that they were fully informed of what happened to their children’s partial remains.

In a joint statement issued last month, CUMH, Cork University Hospital and the HSE said each of the 18 affected families were informed that their children’s organs had been incinerated last year. The statement said that the contact took place via phone calls. Noting that the families were offered an apology and support services, the statement said the families were sent follow-up apology letters by registered post.

But Ms Quilligan told RTÉ Investigates tonight that she had agreed to a post mortem of James’ brain on condition that any organs retained would be buried by the hospital in a CUMH grave plot known as the Garden of Angels.

“Up until this story came to light, that is what we believed in our heads and in our hearts,” she told RTÉ.

“Even after all these months, it is now that we are finding out the truth – it is nerve-racking, upsetting, horrendous what they have done to our children,” Ms Quilligan said.

“We didn’t have a choice, we didn’t get a say – they just took our baby’s organ and sent it away without us knowing.”

Ms Quilligan said that she subsequently received a phone call a day before ‘Losing Lee’ aired on September 28 from a staff member at CUMH who told her that a story would soon emerge about 18 babies who had died at the hospital.

“When I questioned the person as to what the story was going to be about, their response was that they couldn’t tell us as they themselves didn’t know,” Ms Quilligan said.

Meanwhile, another Cork family now living in Australia who spoke on condition of anonymity told RTÉ Investigates that while they did get a call from CUMH in May 2020 following the stillborn death of their baby girl at the hospital in November 2019, they were not informed that their daughter’s organ had been sent to Belgium for incineration.

They claimed they did not receive any follow-up apology letter but did receive a call from CUMH the morning before ‘Losing Lee’ aired but were not told the details of the report.

“We now have to once again relive the pain and grief of losing a child, only this time it is worse, and we are in a dark place, thinking of her body in Dunmanway and her organs or any part of our baby girl being in a rubbish tip after being incinerated in Belgium as clinical waste,” she said.

"And to make it harder as parents we are stuck in a foreign country in lockdown with no family or support network around us to help us through these hard times.”

Another couple, Daniel and Aleksandra Sznycer, originally from Poland and now living in Cork where their baby boy Oliver died in CUMH in September 2019, spoke of their ordeal.

Daniel Sznycer told RTÉ Investigates that he and his wife are still unclear what organs belonging to their baby boy were sent for incineration.

“We don’t know exactly what organs were kept and we don’t know exactly what organs were buried in the cemetery in Cork. We don’t know anything – completely nothing – and I think we should get the information about this now.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, the South/South West Hospital Group, Cork University Hospital and CUMH reiterated their apology to all 18 families saying they are “truly sorry for the additional distress this has caused.”

The statement added it is not HSE policy to comment on individual cases, but stated the phone calls made to affected families last year were made by experienced clinical bereavement specialists who “categorically confirm that all families were informed incineration of the organs had occurred, and that this was not what the service had given them to expect would happen, which was for the organs to have been buried.” The statement conceded that families were not told during these calls where the incinerations took place.

During the late 1990s hundreds of families were horrified to discover the organs of their deceased children were removed and retained by Irish hospitals following post-mortems without their knowledge or permission. The public outcry led to the establishment of four separate inquiries, including the publication of the 2009 Willis report, an independent audit which found almost 21,500 organs of deceased patients had been retained at hospitals and universities across the State.

Internal hospital correspondence revealed in ‘Losing Lee’ shows mortuary staff were aware in early 2020 that its burial plot at St Mary’s Cemetery in Curraghkippane was full and staff were “… unable to secure appropriate burial space for internment of organs…” elsewhere – while they decided cremation was not an option. The result was that multiple baby organs which had been released by the pathology department following post-mortems lay in storage in the hospital’s morgue – in some cases for several months.

When the pandemic broke out in March 2020, space needed to be freed up in the mortuary at Cork University Hospital, RTE reported. As a result a decision was made to send the organs for incineration. In all, organs and tissue from 18 babies were incinerated in Belgium across two days in late March and early April 2020.